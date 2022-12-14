Eagles Bring Back Former Starter Months After Release: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back a former starter just months after releasing him.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday, December 13, the Eagles are signing safety Anthony Harris. Harris spent the 2021 season with Philadelphia and was released during the preseason.

“Eagles are signing back veteran safety Anthony Harris today, per his agents DrewJRosenhaus and NFLrecord,” said Schefter. “Harris was with the Eagles last season and this preseason.”

Why Eagles Are Bringing Back Harris

The 31-year-old Harris started all 14 games he appeared in with Philadelphia last season, notching 72 tackles and one interception. His release in the preseason came about after the Eagles opted to go with Marcus Epps and after they had acquired C.J. Gardner-Johnson via trade.

Philadelphia is bringing Harris back largely due to injuries to their current group of safeties. Not only is Gardner-Johnson on injured reserve and sidelined through at least Week 16 with a lacerated kidney, Reed Blankenship is also banged up. The 23-year-old Blankenship suffered a knee injury during the team’s win over the New York Giants in Week 14.

Following his release in the preseason, Harris spent a brief time on Philadelphia’s practice squad before parting ways. He then landed with the Denver Broncos, where he would end up appearing in three games. The Broncos released him in early December.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon — who previously coached Harris while the two were members of the Minnesota Vikings — supports the signing of the veteran safety.

Via EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“He knows our system,” Gannon said. “His football character is through the roof. We’ll get him up to speed, see where he’s at and get him going.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris posted a 61.6 defensive grade for the Eagles last season. While that’s a rather ordinary grade, he has shown the ability to play at an elite level in the past. During the 2019 season, Harris posted a 90.5 defensive grade, ranking second among all full-time safeties. He also posted an 89.0 defensive grade during the 2018 season, ranking fifth among all safeties.

Considering the Eagles’ only other healthy safeties are Epps and K’Von Wallace, Harris should immediately step in when Philadelphia plays the Chicago Bears in Week 15.

Eagles Also Sign 3-Time Pro Bowler Brett Kern

The Eagles also made another signing just prior to bringing back Harris.

Following the injury to punter Arryn Siposs, Philadelphia has found a short-term option. As reported by Schefter on Monday, December 12, the Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern.

“Eagles are signing former Titans’ Pro-Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace punter and holder Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely after getting hurt Sunday, per league source,” says Schefter.

Kern is best known for his 13-year tenure (2009-2021) with the Tennessee Titans, garnering three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections with the franchise. He was released during the preseason after losing a battle for the punter job to rookie Ryan Stonehouse.

“We were very fortunate that he’s not on an active roster right now,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said of the signing. “Having Brett, being a veteran guy who is also a very good holder and has been in some playoff games in terms of his career — I mean, you guys see his accolades. He’s a very good punter, so we’re very fortunate he was just out there.”

With Siposs being placed on injured reserve — meaning he’ll be out for the rest of the regular season — Kern should serve as the Eagles’ punter for the next four weeks.