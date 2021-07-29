Eagles All-Pro Injured, 2 Players Fail Conditioning Tests

Competition is everywhere at 2021 training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, injuries are starting to pop up two days into Nick Sirianni’s first summer at the helm. Watch out.

All-Pro right guard Brandon Brooks left Day 2 with a hamstring issue and shuffled off to the medical tent. The injury appears to be minor, according to the team, but it bears watching considering Brooks’ recent history.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old interior lineman after suffering three significant injuries, including both Achilles tendons, in a three-year span. The affable Milwaukee native was also the subject of trade rumors this offseason. Hopefully, it’s not serious this time.

Brandon Brooks just went to the medical tent with trainers. Walked there under his own power, will monitor. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) July 29, 2021

Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo is also dealing with his own hamstring issues and sat out the first two days of practice in South Philly. Second-round pick Landon Dickerson – the presumed eventual successor to Jason Kelce – has also been missing in action as he continues to rehab from last year’s knee surgery.

“It is what it is, man. In this game injuries happen and I happen to be a part of that the past couple years,” teammate Lane Johnson said. “For me, it’s about stacking days, starting to feel good again, I think Isaac will be back real soon, not sure about Brooks but I expect both of them to be back, nothing too serious.”

Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert Fail Test

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor and tight end Dallas Goedert failed their conditioning tests, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. Not a good first impression, right? There’s more to the story.

Goedert turned the wrong way in a drill, per McLane, and it slowed him down. Meanwhile, Reagor was listed out with “lower-body tightness” but the reason for his failed conditioning test had to do with the recent murder of a childhood friend. The 22-year-old clearly should get pass for that one. He showed up to camp with a heavy heart.

Jalen Reagor is slowed by a failed conditioning test and the loss of a close friend. More on a rough training camp start and summer for the 2d-year #Eagles WR: https://t.co/gMSHgVMa3M via @phillyinquirer — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 29, 2021

Eagles Welcome Fans Back to Camp

This marks the first camp with fans back on the practice fields after the COVID-19 pandemic halted access a year ago. Passes for these early sessions are reserved for VIPs and charity organizations, but the energy at the NovaCare Complex was definitely noticeable.

And it was something new head coach Nick Sirianni was seeing for the first time since coming over from Indianapolis.

“That was nice to have the fans back out, especially for training camp. It felt like training camp again, right? Instead of just being there yourself,” Sirianni told reporters. “Now it’s important as a team that you don’t care who is in the stands, right? You don’t care if you’re practicing in a parking lot, if you’re practicing in a playground, on these fields, if there’s a hundred thousand people there, doesn’t matter. It’s the same process.”