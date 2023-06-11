Ex-Eagles QB Considered ‘Best’ Option to Sign With AFC Foe: Analyst

A former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback could emerge as the best option to start for an AFC foe.

As suggested by ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, former Eagles Pro Bowler Carson Wentz could be the Las Vegas Raiders‘ best option at quarterback. The team is currently in a sticky situation with current starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo still hasn’t fully recovered from his foot injury from last season and the Raiders included an addendum in his contract that protects the franchise from any financial commitments if the foot injury hinders Garoppolo’s ability to play.

Why Carson Wentz Makes Sense for Raiders

If Garoppolo can’t play and the Raiders choose to move on from the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Wentz is likely their best viable option. The 30-year-old quarterback remains a free agent and despite his recent struggles, he’s only two years removed from an efficient 27-touchdown, seven-interception season with the Indianapolis Colts.

“If the Raiders have to look elsewhere, free agent Carson Wentz would seem to be the best option,” Gutierrez wrote on Thursday, June 8. “Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner has experience with Wentz as the Washington Commanders’ offensive coordinator last season, for what it’s worth.”

The former No. 2 overall draft pick has bounced around from team to team since his stint with the Eagles came to a close in 2021. After Philadelphia decided to move on with Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, the Eagles traded Wentz during the 2021 offseason to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-round pick.

While Wentz had an efficient 2021 campaign with the Colts — 94.6 passer rating and a plus-20 touchdown/interception ratio, the second-best of his career — his failure to lead Indianapolis to the postseason following two consecutive losses at the end of the regular season led to his trade to the Washington Commanders.

Wentz failed to recapture his efficient form from the previous season, bouncing in and out of the starting lineup due to injuries and the emergence of Taylor Heinicke as the Commanders’ short-term starter. While Wentz eventually regained the starting role in Week 17, he turned in a poor performance in his first start back, throwing three interceptions in a 24-10 loss. The poor performance occurred with the Commanders needing two wins in the final two weeks to clinch a playoff berth.

Carson Wentz is Best Free Agent QB Available

Although Wentz has gone through his share of failures and shortcomings in recent seasons, he’s still a former Pro Bowl quarterback who has previously led the Eagles to three postseason berths. Furthermore, his 93 games and 92 games started ranks ninth among all active quarterbacks. With the exception of the 39-year-old Matt Ryan, Wentz is the most experienced quarterback on the free agency market.

Considering the Raiders would have low expectations with Wentz at quarterback, it’s a win-win situation for the veteran quarterback. As CBS Sports’ Will Brinson notes, Caesar’s Sportsbook has the Raiders’ win total pegged at 7.5 games, the lowest of any team in the AFC West.

If Wentz can turn in a surprising season as a stopgap starter for the Raiders, he could inflate his value heading into free agency heading into the 2024 season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield similarly re-inflated his value as an end-of-season starter for the Los Angeles Rams as they headed towards a losing season last year.

Considering his lack of options — the Arizona Cardinals might be the only other viable starting destination — Wentz would benefit heavily from signing with the Raiders.