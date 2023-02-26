Eagles Could ‘Certainly’ Trade Veteran Receiver: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could move on from one of their key offensive pieces.

According to Bo Wulf of The Athletic, the Eagles could considering trading No. 3 wide receiver Quez Watkins this offseason. Watkins underwhelmed during his third season, producing just 33 receptions for 354 receiving yards and three touchdowns while playing behind arguably the NFL’s top wide receiver duo in A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

“Watkins had an underwhelming third season in Philadelphia as the No. 3 wide receiver following A.J. Brown’s addition to the offense,” says Wulf. “Upgrading from Watkins won’t be the Eagles’ top offseason priority, but it’s something they’d like to do, perhaps in the middle rounds of the draft. Watkins still offers top-end speed, so if there’s a team desperate for some, Howie Roseman would certainly be open to a deal.”

Why the Eagles Could Considering Trading Quez Watkins

Watkins’ cap hit is just $2.78 million for the 2023 season. If Philadelphia chooses to move on from him before June 1, they would save $2.74 million while absorbing just a $42,415 cap hit. In other words, the Eagles wouldn’t gain much from a salary cap perspective from moving on from the 24-year-old receiver. However, they could acquire a major upgrade if they move off of Watkins.

While Watkins obviously took a backseat in the Eagles’ offense following the offseason acquisition of Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, it’s still concerning that he saw such a major drop-off from his 2022 totals. During the 2022 season, Watkins produced 43 receptions for 647 receiving yards. His yards per reception declined from 15.0 to to 10.7, while his catch percentage declined from 69.4% to to 64.7%.

According to Pro Football Focus, Watkins posted just a 55.1 offensive grade last season and a 52.7 offensive grade when also factoring in the postseason. Among receivers with at least 50 targets, Watkins was the lowest-graded receiver in the league.

For perspective, Brown produced an 87.7 offensive grade, Smith put up an 80.4 offensive grade and Zach Pascal produced a 61.1 offensive grade. The only receiver to put up a lower offensive grade than Watkins last season was the sparsely-used Tyrie Cleveland, who appeared in just 76 offensive snaps.

Because the Eagles are already facing salary cap struggles — according to Spotrac, they have $1 million in available cap space, ranking 22nd — they would likely look towards the draft (a cheap option) to replace Watkins.

Eagles Considered a ‘Top’ Landing Spot for Bobby Wagner: Analyst

While the Eagles could be looking to get rid of their current veterans, they could be looking to bring in another.

As mentioned by CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, the Eagles should be considered a “top” landing spot for the recently released Bobby Wagner. The eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams after spending one season with the team.

“Another title contender that could use Wagner in the middle of its defense,” DeArdo says of Philadelphia. “The Eagles came up just short of winning their second title in six years after allowing 38 points to Patrick Mahomes and Co. in the Super Bowl. Wagner’s presence would surely make an impact on what is already a solid defense.”

Despite his advanced age — he’ll be 33 years old this year — Wagner turned in one of the finest seasons of his career last season. Not only was Wagner named an All-Pro selection for the ninth time in his career, he showed off his durability yet again by playing on 99% of the defensive snaps last season.

After the Eagles allowed 38 points in their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Wagner could bring a playoff pedigree and experience for a defensive unit that might need it. Philadelphia will have eight starters from defense that will hit free agency this offseason, which means the Eagles could seek Wagner as a potential replacement.