Eagles Could Contemplate Pursuit of Journeyman Tight End

With the trade deadline already passed, there are only so many moves the Eagles can make at this point in the season. There is, however, some speculation that the Eagles could make a late-season plunge into free agency. According to Matt Holder of Bleacher Report, the Eagles should consider pursuing tight end Dan Arnold.

The 28-year-old journeyman has played for the Saints, Cardinals, and Jaguars before he went through camp with the Eagles this year. He was released in late August. He’s especially intriguing right now because Dallas Goedert went down in the third quarter of the Eagles matchup with the Cowboys in Week 9 with a fractured right forearm.

In Holder’s piece, he says, “In addition to Goedert, Grant Calcaterra has a concussion, which will really test the Eagles’ depth at tight end. While the team does have Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam to turn to, it couldn’t hurt to bring in a veteran like Arnold who knows the playbook after spending training camp with the Birds. He could at least serve as an insurance policy in case of an emergency.”

Arnold Had a Good Prospect Profile Coming into the NFL

As an undrafted raw prospect when he came into the NFL, what always made Arnold attractive to teams was his athletic profile. At 6’5’’, 240 lbs., and running a 4.68 40-yard dash, it’s tempting to picture Arnold blazing down the sideline of Lincoln Financial. His 20-yard shuttle and 3-cone drill back at the combine were also among the top 10% of all tight ends ever to run the drills at the combine. So, what are we missing?

Arnold was a big fish in a small pond in college. He saw a ton of usage at Wisconsin-Platteville, going for over a thousand yards in his senior season. Still, it’s possible Arnold was never quite able to make the jump and find consistency in the pros.

In his best year in the NFL, he was still able to catch four touchdowns, accumulating 438 yards through the air for the Arizona Cardinals. He also has a good catch percentage for his career at 66%. These statistics can’t tell the whole story about a player, but they do suggest that Arnold could contribute to the Eagles. He could even be a valuable piece in a playoff run.

Eagles Could Make History in Next Stretch

The next month represents one of the most challenging stretches of the Eagles’ regular season schedule. Head coach Nick Sirianni and his Eagles will need all the firepower they can muster as they hit the gridiron with the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs and Andy Reid, the bye master, in Week 11, the Bills in Week 12, the 49ers in Week 13, and then their inter-division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

The Eagles are off to one of the best starts in franchise history at 8-1, but some experts, including Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer, expect them to lose more in this stretch than they did in the first nine games of the season.

Still, if Jalen Hurts can heal up over the bye week from his lingering knee injury, the team can regroup for this stretch, possibly with some fresh signings like Dan Arnold, then fans could have reason to hope that this team could actually put together the best season in franchise history.