Eagles Cut Specialist From Super Bowl Team, Reunion Still Possible: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a key member of last year’s Super Bowl team.

As Eagles insider Derrick Gunn reported on Tuesday, August 29, Philadelphia is releasing punter Arryn Siposs. Siposs served as the team’s punter during their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Siposs.

“Eagles are releasing punter Arryn Siposs … obviously they are bringing in other punters to work out,” wrote Gunn.

While the Eagles are moving on from the 30-year-old punter, a “reunion” could still be in the works, according to Jakib Sports’ John McMullen.

“Eagles are moving on from Arryn Siposs for now,” writes McMullen. “Plan to work out punters and if they don’t like what they see a reunion could be in the works.”

Arryn Siposs Was Lone Punter Left on Eagles’ Roster

Siposs had been with the Eagles since the 2021 season, serving as the team’s primary punter over the past two seasons. The former Australian Football League player suffered an ankle injury in Week 14 that landed him on injured reserve. Siposs would end up missing the last several games of the regular season and the first two playoff games, with former Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern taking his place.

Although Siposs was the lone punter left on the Eagles’ roster — Ty Zentner was released earlier in training camp — he was considered a potential cut candidate due to his lackluster punting since joining Philadelphia. Following the team’s last preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Eagles insider Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia mentioned that it would be a mistake to keep Siposs as the team’s punter.

“Arryn Siposs had a decent game (45.0 average, 45.0 net) and a decent preseason and I still think it would be a mistake to keep him,” wrote Frank on Thursday, August 24. “He’s always good in the preseason. He’s always good early in the season. But he’s never finished a season strong, and I just don’t know how the Eagles can trust him in a big moment late in the season in an important game after what we saw in Glendale in February. If the Eagles look at a few strong punts in a meaningless preseason game against the Colts and decide Siposs has somehow figured it all out, I feel like that’s a big mistake. Who’s better out there? I’ll trust Roseman to figure that out.”

Arynn Siposs Had Costly Punt in Super Bowl Loss

Siposs had also come under criticism due to a costly punt in the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. As Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia mentioned, Ziposs’ short punt in the fourth quarter led to a big return — and touchdown — for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

But his 38-yard punt in the fourth quarter was a disaster. Chiefs returner Kadarius Toney returned it 65 yards to set up a Chiefs touchdown in the Super Bowl loss.

As Zangaro also mentions, Siposs ranked towards the bottom of the league in every major punting category despite an “improvement” in 2022 compared to 2021.

“Despite the improvement, Siposs was still 26th in the NFL in punting average, 30th in net average and 28th in punts inside the 20,” writes Zangaro.

In the meantime, the Eagles will look for a new punter as they head into the 2023 season.