Eagles Could Cut Veteran Coming off of Career Year: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could make a tough decision when it comes to their 53-man roster, according to an analyst.

As suggested by Delaware News Journal’s Martin Frank, the Eagles could move on from defensive tackle Kentavius Street. Frank picked seven Eagles veterans who could be in “jeopardy” of losing their jobs and the 27-year-old Street is one of those players.

Why Kentavius Street Could Be Released

Although Street had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks last season, Frank argues that the former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle is coming into a very loaded position.

“Street had a career-high 3½ sacks last season with the Saints,” writes Frank. “But he’s coming into a loaded position for the Eagles with Fletcher Cox, first-round pick Jalen Carter, 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis, and 2021 third-round pick Milton Williams. The Eagles also have seventh-round pick Moro Ojomo, along with Marlon Tuipulotu, who’s working his way back from a torn ACL. So Street, another low-cost free agent signing, doesn’t have a spot locked up.”

It’s hard to argue against Frank’s point that Philadelphia is filled with depth at defensive tackle. The projected starters are Fletcher Cox and 2022 first-round draft pick Jordan Davis. Directly behind the starters are 2023 first-round draft pick Jalen Carter and 2021 first-round pick Milton Williams.

In other words, Street is fifth on the pecking order of defensive tackles. If there’s any argument for Street remaining on the roster by the time the regular season rolls around, it’s that the Eagles had six defensive tackles on their roster during the 2022 season.

Street is currently signed to a one-year, $1.280 million deal with the Eagles. Not only is it a bargain-level deal, Street could be cut by Philadelphia for a dead cap hit of just $500,000.

Outside of his 3.5 sacks, Street also posted career-high totals with 29 tackles and eight quarterback hits to go along with 518 defensive snaps.

According to Pro Football Focus, Street’s advanced numbers are less than stellar. His defensive grade last season was just a 49.2, which is the lowest of any of the Eagles’ defensive tackles outside of Marlon Tuipulotu.

As Frank mentions, Street’s spot on the roster is far from locked up. It might take an impressive training camp or a preseason injury by another defensive tackle to cement Street’s spot on the 53-man roster.

Derek Barnett’s Roster Spot Also in ‘Jeopardy,’ Says Analyst

Another Eagles veteran who could be on the fringe of the roster is none other than longtime defensive end Derek Barnett. The former starter and first-round draft pick also enters training camp at a loaded position, as Frank notes.

“Barnett never panned out as a first-round pick in 2017, and he’s coming off a torn ACL,” writes Frank. “There’s no word on if Barnett will be ready for training camp. But he’s in the final year of a two-year extension, and the Eagles can cut him with a post-June 1st designation and thus only have a $3 million dead money hit. The Eagles are deep at edge rusher after drafting Nolan Smith at the end of the first round, in addition to returning Haason Reddick (16 sacks), Brandon Graham (11) and Josh Sweat (11).”

Barnett missed virtually the entire season due to a torn ACL and the Eagles ended up posting the third-highest sack total in NFL history (70 sacks). With three established pass rushers and first-round draft pick Nolan Smith in the fold, it might be only a matter of time before Philadelphia moves on from Barnett.