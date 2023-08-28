Eagles 1st-Rounder Derek Barnett ‘Gauging the Market’ for Trade: Report

A longtime Philadelphia Eagles veteran looks like he wants out.

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Monday, August 28, former Eagles first-round pick Derek Barnett is “gauging” the market for a trade.

“Eagles DE Derek Barnett, through agent Drew Rosenhaus, is gauging the market for the potential to play more elsewhere, per sources,” writes Fowler. “Philly plans to keep Barnett but understands a deep pass-rush roster limits playing time. The 2017 first-round pick should have trade value.”

Why Derek Barnett Wants Trade out of Philadelphia

Barnett was a 2017 first-round pick of the Eagles and served as a starter at defensive end between the 2019 and 2021 seasons. During his Philadelphia career, Barnett has started 45 of his 65 appearances.

However, Barnett is now projected to serve as a rotational piece due to how loaded the Eagles are at the defensive end and outside linebacker positions. Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham are the projected starters at defensive end and both are coming off of productive seasons, turning in 11 sacks apiece last season.

Eagles Restructured Derek Barnett’s Contract in July

Barnett is also coming off of a 2022 season in which he essentially missed the entire year due to a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 1. Despite his injury and their depth, the Eagles want to keep Barnett in the fold, as evidenced by their restructuring of his contract back in July.

Via Charean Williams of NBC Sports:

“Barnett previously was scheduled to make $7.5 million in base salary with $1.5 million guaranteed and up to $1 million in per-game bonuses with a maximum value of $8.5 million,” wrote Williams. “He now is due a $3.5 million guaranteed salary with $250,000 in per-game bonuses and up to $2.25 million in incentives with a maximum value of $6 million, per Yates. The pay cut — with more guaranteed money — points to Barnett being with the team in 2023.”

While the Eagles have made it clear they want Barnett back for another season — he has one year left on his deal — the 27-year-old obviously wants an opportunity at more playing time.

The idea of Barnett wanting out of Philadelphia isn’t exactly a surprise. Throughout the offseason, Barnett was one of the top names in Philly mentioned as a possible trade or cut candidate. As Jake Rill of Bleacher Report wrote back in July, it may be time for Barnett to have a “fresh start elsewhere.”

“It may be time for Philadelphia to give Barnett a fresh start elsewhere, as his time with the team hasn’t panned out well,” Rill wrote on July 3. “Of course, his value may not be too high at the moment, so the Eagles could potentially get more in return for him if they wait a bit longer to try to trade him.Either way, it’s something Philadelphia has to consider. Because at this point, it seems unlikely Barnett will become an impactful contributor for their defense. So why not try to deal him to obtain some draft capital?”

Over the course of his six seasons in the NFL, Barnett holds career totals of 21.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 147 tackles and 76 quarterback hits.

.