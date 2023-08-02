Eagles’ $15 Million Ex-Starter May Never Play Again in Philly, Says Analyst

Philadelphia Eagles veteran Derek Barnett could be entering his last training camp with the team, suggests one analyst.

Just prior to the start of training camp, Bo Wulf of The Athletic took a look at the Eagles’ defensive roster. While analyzing Barnett’s place on the roster, Wulf concluded that the former first-round draft pick could very well have played his last game in Philadelphia. Barnett is coming off of a torn ACL suffered in the season-opening game of the 2022 season.

“In theory, Barnett should have had plenty of time to recover from the injury in order to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, but the 2017 first-round pick seems not to factor heavily into the team’s plans,” wrote Wulf on July 25. “The contract he signed last offseason makes it difficult to release him outright. If he shows up to camp healthy, the more the merrier for the pass rush. But it feels more likely that he’s played his last game for the team that drafted him.”

Derek Barnett’s Restructured Contract With Eagles Could Lead to Him Sticking Around

It’s worth noting that this piece was written just prior to Barnett restructuring his deal with the Eagles. The 27-year-old was previously due to earn $7.5 million in base salary with $1.5 million guaranteed. Under the new terms of the deal, he now has a $3.5 million guaranteed salary and up to $2.25 million in incentives with a maximum value of $6 million, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Barnett will earn a total of $15 million (over the past two seasons) at the conclusion of his current deal with Philadelphia.

As Charen Williams of NBC Sports notes, the new deal points towards Barnett remaining with the Eagles for the 2023 season.

“Barnett went into training camp as a potential roster cut because of his salary as he returns from reconstructive knee surgery,” writes Williams. “He tore his ACL in the season opener against the Lions last year, ending his season after only 12 defensive snaps and two on special teams. The pay cut — with more guaranteed money — points to Barnett being with the team in 2023.”

In other words, Barnett has greater financial security and if he is on Philadelphia’s roster for the 2023 season, the Eagles owe him slightly less than his previous base salary of $7.5 million. Most importantly, there are a number of void years stretched until the 2027 season — as part of the structure of the new contract — which means Barnett’s cap hit is now $5.5 million for the 2023 season.

Eagles Could Still Consider Trading Derek Barnett for Draft Pick

Despite serving as a starter from 2018 until 2021 — he started 45 of 49 games during that period — Barnett now projects as a backup due to Philadelphia’s top-heavy defensive line rotation. During Barnett’s absence last season, the 2022 Eagles emerged as one of the best pass-rushing units of all time, posting 70 sacks, the third-highest total in a single season in NFL history.

Philadelphia’s projected starters at defensive end — Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat — each posted 11 sacks last season.

While the Eagles probably won’t release Barnett, they could consider trading him for a draft pick to a team in need of a defensive end. Alex Ballentine pitched a trade scenario that would see Philadelphia flip Barnett to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

However, with both teams agreeing to a restructured contract that benefits both sides, the more likely scenario sees Barnett remaining in Philadelphia for another season.