Eagles’ Could Move on From Ex-$14 Million Starter: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles may be forced to make a tough decision before the start of the decision, according to an analyst.

As noted by Delaware News Journal’s Martin Frank, the Eagles may be forced to make several tough cuts before the start of the season. One of the seven veterans on Philadelphia’s roster listed as a potential cut candidate is none other than defensive end Derek Barnett.

Frank argues that Barnett enters the season at a position — edge rusher — where the Eagles have one too many quality pieces.

“Barnett never panned out as a first-round pick in 2017, and he’s coming off a torn ACL,” writes Frank. “There’s no word on if Barnett will be ready for training camp. But he’s in the final year of a two-year extension, and the Eagles can cut him with a post-June 1st designation and thus only have a $3 million dead money hit. The Eagles are deep at edge rusher after drafting Nolan Smith at the end of the first round, in addition to returning Haason Reddick (16 sacks), Brandon Graham (11) and Josh Sweat (11).”

Why the Eagles Could Move on From Derek Barnett

The 26-year-old is a former first-round draft pick of the Eagles, having been selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. While he’s never quite lived up to that billing, he had served as a starter since the 2018 season prior to suffering an ACL injury during the season opener last year.

During his stint as a starter, Barnett never racked up more than 6.5 sacks in a single season. During his other two full years as a starter — he was limited to six games during the 2018 season — Barnett racked up sack totals of 5.5 sacks and two sacks.

What hurts Barnett’s place on the roster entering the season is not only the amount of depth that Philadelphia has on its roster, its the fact that the Eagles almost had a historic season when it comes to sacking the quarterback last year. The Eagles racked up 72 sacks as a team without Barnett last season, the third-highest total in NFL history.

As Frank notes, the Eagles could release Barnett with a $3 million dead money hit. Considering it’s unlikely he regains his starting role, it simply makes more sense to either release him or possible trade him to a team that’s seeking an edge rusher. The latter scenario becomes more likely as the preseason winds down and a team possibly suffers a key injury at the position.

Barnett is currently in the midst of a $14 million deal with the Eagles, with his cap number due to be a little more than $3 million for the upcoming season.

Eagles Not Ready to Give up on Derek Barnett: Analyst

While many believe Barnett has seen his last days with the Eagles, one longtime local reporter doesn’t believe that’s the case. According to a report from Derrick Gunn back in May, Philadelphia is not ready to give up on their veteran defensive end.

“In no way, shape, or form is this team ready to give up on Derek Barnett yet,” Gunn told JAKIB Sports. “Say what you want to say about him. You can talk about the lost season, and look at the numbers they put up without him last year. You can talk about his mental mistakes from previous years. But Derek Barnett does have talent. He has the capability. I don’t think they’re ready to give up on him yet.”

Based upon the current depth chart, Barnett would project as the backup to Josh Sweat, who is coming off of a career-best 11-sack campaign.