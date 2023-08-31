Eagles Lose Upgraded Draft Pick After Vikings Cut Former Receiver

A former Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick is now a free agent following his release.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, August 31, the Minnesota Vikings are releasing wide receiver Jalen Reagor. Reagor was previously traded to Minnesota from Philadelphia prior to the start of the 2023 season.

“So to recap a busy Tuesday morning, via AdamSchefter, the Vikings have: Waived WR/PR Jalen Reagor, whom they acquired via trade from the Eagles last summer,” writes Schefter.

Why the Eagles Are Losing an Upgraded Draft Pick

The original trade saw the Eagles trade Reagor in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick — when they later used in the trade with the Detroit Lions for D’Andre Swift — and a 2024 conditional fourth-round draft pick. However, the terms of that conditional fourth-round pick were contingent on Reagor reaching certain statistical goals, as Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia notes.

“According to terms of the trade, that 5th-round pick would convert to a 4th-round pick if Reagor met specific performance benchmarks,” writes Frank. “Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reported in February that the pick would become a 4th-rounder if Reagor had 40 receptions, 500 receiving yards or five touchdowns for the Vikings in either 2022 or 2023.”

In other words, unless Reagor re-ups with the Vikings and records 40 receptions, 500 yards or five touchdowns during the 2023 season, that draft pick will remain a fifth-rounder instead of a fourth-rounder for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Vikings Had Received Trade Calls on Jalen Reagor

Just prior to being cut, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network had reported that the Vikings were receiving trade calls on Reagor.

“A name to watch: The #Vikings have received calls inquiring about the availability of former first-round WR Jalen Reagor, source said,” writes Rapoport. “Minnesota traded for him about a year ago.”

Jalen Reagor Statistically One of Biggest Draft Busts at Receiver

The 24-year-old Reagor was the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected one spot ahead of receiver Justin Jefferson, who quickly emerged as a star for the Vikings. Ironically enough, Reagor teamed up with Jefferson last season as a secondary receiver, recording just eight catches for 104 receiving yards and one touchdown in just 82 offensive snaps. Most of his role saw him play special teams, where he served as the Vikings’ primary punt returner, recording 26 returns for 167 yards (6.4 yards).

During Reagor’s Eagles stint, he served as the team’s starting receiver, starting 24 of his 28 appearances. However, he lacked production, posting just 64 receptions for 695 receiving yards and three touchdowns. As Frank details, Reagor is not just a bust, but one of the biggest busts at wide receiver in NFL history.

“Of 113 wide receivers in NFL history drafted in the first round who played in at least 40 games in their first three years, only four had fewer yards than Reagor’s 799 during those first three seasons (Bobby Crespino in the 1960s, Barry Smith and Randy Burke in the 1970s and Laquon Treadwell from 2016 through 2018),” writes Frank.

In 45 career games and 24 starts, Reagor holds career totals of 72 receptions for 799 receiving yards and four touchdowns with 61 punt returns for 488 yards and one touchdown (8.0 yards).