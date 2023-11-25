Eagles Named the Favorite to Sign the Top Player in Free Agency

Earlier this week, Heavy’s own DJ Siddiqi called the Eagles “an ideal landing spot for the top player on the free agency market.” Siddiqi was, of course, talking about ex-Colt linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was shockingly released on November 21st.

Well, now, others in the media are catching on. On Friday, November 24th, Chris Franklin of 97.5 the Fanatic was quoted on a show with Show Producer Tom Alvord, saying, “I think the Eagles are the favorite to sign him (Shaq Leonard).”

"I think the Eagles are the favorite to sign him (Shaq Leonard)" –@cfranklinnews with @TAlvord975 on the prospects of the Eagles signing LB-Shaquille Leonard. pic.twitter.com/CEC5vHru9g — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) November 24, 2023

Was the Barnett Release a Precursor to a Leonard Signing?

This all comes after the Eagles made a release of their own on the defensive side of the football in defensive end Derek Barnett. One could conclude that this was part of an ongoing narrative that started with Barnett’s agent asking for a trade earlier in the season due to limited playtime. Some are wondering, though, if this was a precursor move to a Leonard signing.

The Barnett release leaves the Eagles with just six players from their Super Bowl-winning roster from 2018. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Jake Elliott, and Rick Lovato remain with the team. Whether a precursor to a Leonard signing or not, this seems like a meaningful move for the franchise.

Rumors Swirl the Leonard to the Eagles is a Done Deal

It’s interesting that the same night the quote from Franklin was posted, some fans discovered that Kayla Leonard, Shaq Leonard’s wife, had been following Eagles cornerback Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer Slay, on Twitter. The assumption here was that this was a recent follow, and that Leonard must be headed to Philadelphia.

The Eagles fan account @OutsideDiBirds began circulating a photo of the accounts Kayla Leonard was following and admitted readily, “…it might be worth noting.” It might indeed be worth nothing, but a release like Barnett’s, quotes like the one above, and fan activity like this just add fuel to the fire when it comes to the rumor that Leonard to the Eagles might already be a done deal.

This could be nothing but it looks like Kayla Leonard (Darius Leonard’s wife) is following Jennifer Slay (Darius Slay’s wife) on Twitter. Given Jennifer Slay’s tweet from earlier today, it might be worth noting. 🤔 (Credit to @ErikOlson67 for bringing this to my attention!) pic.twitter.com/hkvCDZ02Pn — Outside DiBirds (@OutsideDiBirds) November 25, 2023

Leonard Fills a Need for the Eagles

The Eagles, of course, lost linebacker Nakobe Dean back on Week 9 to a Lisfranc sprain. He was subsequently designated to the injured reserve. Linebacker has undoubtedly been a position of need for a team that hasn’t had many needs across the board.

Standing alone at the top of the rankings with a 9-1 record, the Eagles have had little reason to panic. But, with the playoffs on the horizon and a couple of one-score games, they’ll still be looking for whatever edge they can get over their fiercest competition.

At age 28, some fans wonder how much Leonard still has left in the tank, while others seem sure he could be a big difference-maker. If he were to sign soon, we could see what he has to offer against some of the tougher matchups the Eagles have faced all year.

On this stretch of the schedule after the bye that had the Eagles up against the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, November 26th, we’ll also see the Birds face the 49ers on Week 13 and the Cowboys for their second face-off in Week 14.