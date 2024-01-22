Eagles Firing of Sean Desai Signals Sirianni’s Job Is Safe For Now

News broke Sunday night, January 21st, that the Philadelphia Eagles had fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The move is somewhat unsurprising, given that he was relieved of play-calling duties midseason in favor of Matt Patricia. The report of who did the firing, though, has larger implications for the future of this team.

Sunday night, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer posted, “Nick Sirianni did the firing, NFL sources said, another indication that the #Eagles HC will likely be returning. The Desai departure was obvious, as will be Patricia likely joining him. More changes will be coming to Sirianni’s staff.”

Rumors and Speculation Swirled Around Sirianni’s Possible Departure

January has been a rollercoaster for Eagles fans. On January 3rd, Adam Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic that “They’ve gone to the playoffs in three of three years. You’re not firing a coach that has gone to the playoffs every year he’s coached that team.”

But then, on Januray 12th, another ESPN reporter, Tim McManus, told the Ringer podcast, “They might end up moving on. I don’t know if I want to say that’s the most likely, but I do feel that it’s in play” when asked about Sirianni’s job.

After the blowout loss to the Buccaneers, it seemed anything could be on the table, but as the days passed one by one it became more and more likely that Sirianni’s job was safe. If Sirianni’s job was safe, though, there was speculation that he’d have to work with management on a new staff moving forward.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Diana Russini of the Atlantic reported that “Nick Sirianni will meet with owner Jeffrey Lurie and will be expected to have a plan for how he is going to improve the Eagles. This will include a pitch on potential new coordinators and assistant coaches, per sources. This is why coaches around the league have been contacted.”

Even With Sirianni Back for 2024, the Eagles Will Have a Different Look

The second half of McLane’s post Sunday night said “OC Brian Johnson is currently interviewing for HC openings, so the Eagles won’t do anything to hinder his chances. But he could be the next major domino to fall. @MikeGarafolo mentioned Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter as a possible replacement.”

Sirianni might have had a long leash coming into 2023 after starting 2022 with a 14-1 record and then this year with a 10-1 record. In 2024, though, that leash will be a lot shorter and whether he can make hires outside of his first choice for coordinators will be tested. It’s likely that he also might not have final say in who he goes to work with.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Thursday, January 18th, that “Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman is continuing to take calls regarding potential coordinator candidates, per source.”

Sirianni Needs to Galvanize this Roster if He Hopes to Keep His Job Through 2024

There were rumors that Sirianni was losing the locker room and the faith of a couple of his best players late in the season. There were multiple reports of a feud between Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and the coaching staff in the last weeks of the season. Even More concerning, Brown scrubbed his social media of any Eagles’ content.

Then, as recent as Sunday, January 21st, there were reports that Hurts might not have Sirianni’s back. If Sirianni doesn’t want to get fired midseason next year, he’s going to need to turn this team around and turn it around fast.

With the Jason Kelce possibly retiring and more roster changes coming along with these changes in the coaching staff, Sirianni will have an uphill climb. He still has the pieces to succeed in Philadelphia, though, and all the criticism can quickly be quieted with “W’s.”