Eagles’ Veteran Playmaker in Danger of Being Cut: Analyst

A veteran offensive playmaker could be on the roster bubble for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As suggested by Glenn Erby of USA Today’s Eagles Wire, wide receiver Greg Ward is on the roster bubble entering training camp. Erby writes that the Eagles’ bloated depth at the wide receiver position could finally spell the end for Ward, who initially joined Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent during the 2017 season.

“Philadelphia has ten wide receivers and a dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith,” writes Erby. “Olamide Zaccheaus was signed to battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot. At the same time, rookies Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata are big, physical wideouts who could disrupt the roster dynamic.”

Why Greg Ward Faces Uphill Battle to Make Eagles’ Roster

The Eagles already have their top two wide receiver spots locked in with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Meanwhile, Olamide Zaccheaus was signed as a free agent after a breakout campaign with the Atlanta Falcons, posting 40 receptions for 533 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season. Zaccheaus will compete with Quez Watkins for the slot receiver role after the latter played as the No. 3 receiver last season.

Behind the top four veteran wideouts are undrafted free agents such as Jadon Haselwood, Charleston Rambo and Joseph Ngata along with Ward, speedster Devon Allen and former Denver Broncos receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

In fact, Erby mentioned Haselwood as one of five undrafted free agents who have the best chance of making the Eagles’ roster.

“At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Haselwood led Arkansas with 59 receptions in 2022 and could be a potential fourth or fifth wide receiver for Brian Johnson’s explosive offense,” writes Erby.

Considering the number of bodies at the wide receiver position, Ward will need a “dominant” training camp just to make the Eagles’ roster, as Erby notes.

“Greg Ward is beloved by many in the organization, but he’ll need a dominant training camp to justify another return,” writes Erby.

Greg Ward Has Played Minimal Role Since 2021 Season

The 27-year-old Ward has never been an overly impressive receiver, with his best season coming during the 2020 season. Ward started 10 games that season and posted career-high totals across the board with 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns.

However, he’s played a minimal role since then, recording just seven catches for 95 yards during the 2021 season. Furthermore, Ward played just 245 offensive snaps, seeing 22% of the action during that season. By comparison, Ward played 791 snaps during the 2020 season, which was 70% of the offensive snaps.

Prior to the 2022 season, Ward was placed on injured reserve before being released several days later. He was eventually brought back as a member of the practice squad, not appearing in a single game for Philadelphia last season.

Considering the Eagles already have their top four receiver spots essentially locked in, that leaves only one or two open spots at receiver. With Philadelphia featuring a number of talented undrafted free agent receivers along with Allen — a former track and field athlete at the Olympics — it’s hard to envision Ward cracking the 53-man roster for the 2023 season.