Eagles Playmaker Could Land With Buccaneers if Released: Analyst

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward could find a new home if he’s released or traded.

As noted by FanBuzz’s Matt Lombardo, Ward could be a candidate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the season-ending injury to Russell Gage. The Buccaneers are currently looking for a new No. 3 receiver after Gage suffered a “severe” knee injury during a training camp practice session against the New York Jets.

Lombardo argues that Ward — who spent the entire 2022 season on the Eagles’ practice squad — could earn the opportunity to prove that he is a “viable long-term solution” as a No. 3 receiver if he lands in Tampa Bay.

“Tampa Bay could use the 2023 season as an audition for the 28-year-old to prove whether he can be a viable long-term solution as the No. 3 wide receiver, especially after Eagles quarterbacks posted a 139.6 passer rating on his 10 targets back in 2021,” writes Lombardo.

Why Greg Ward Could Offer Value as Slot Receiver

Ward has been a member of the Eagles’ organization since the 2017 season after he signed as an undrafted free agent. He also spent the following season as a member of the practice squad.

During Ward’s peak season — during the 2020 season — he started 10 of his 16 appearances while posting 53 receptions for 419 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Through three NFL seasons, Ward has career totals of 88 receptions for 768 receiving yards (8.7 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns.

As Lombardo notes, Ward has prototypical size for a slot receiver.

“Tampa Bay could use the 2023 season as an audition for the 28-year-old to prove whether he can be a viable long-term solution as the No. 3 wide receiver, especially after Eagles quarterbacks posted a 139.6 passer rating on his 10 targets back in 2021,” writes Lombardo.

Why Greg Ward is Longshot to Make Eagles’ Roster

With the Eagles’ top two receiver spots locked up — A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the starters — and free agent signee Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins competing for the slot receiver role, it’s hard to envision Ward actually earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

Furthermore, Britain Covey essentially has a roster spot locked in due to being the team’s punt and kick returner. Meanwhile, younger receivers such as Tyrie Cleveland and undrafted free agent Jadon Haselwood might have an edge over Ward for the sixth receiver role — if the team decides to keep six receivers.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have built one of the deepest wide receiving corps in the league, and veteran Greg Ward could be a candidate to either be released or traded at some point this summer,” writes Lombardo.

Despite being a fringe player for the 53-man roster, Ward isn’t worried about being cut by the Eagles as they head into their last two preseason games.

Via Nick Tricome of The Philly Voice staff:

“Just get better every single day,” Ward said after the Eagles’ joint practice Monday with the Browns. “I don’t care about none of that. All I care about is progress, my teammates, and just getting better.”

As Tricome also notes, Ward is a “longshot” to make the Eagles’ roster.

“He’s still working, and so far holding up well in training camp,” writes Tricome. “But with an already loaded receiving room, the 28-year old is likely a longshot to make the 53-man roster.”

If Ward is indeed released — or traded — he could find a new landing spot and opportunity with a familiar NFC foe.