Eagles’ Haason Reddick Hopes to Finish Career in Philly: ‘I’m Home’

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick excelled in his first year with his hometown team. Reddick finished the 2022 season earning his first Pro Bowl selection as well as second-team All-Pro honors and a couple of votes for NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Reddick hopes to continue his dominant play while in Philadelphia and finish his career in the area where he grew up.

“Definitely would love to finish out my career here, right? I’m home,” Reddick told Fox News Digital. “I get to be around people that I love and family. People that grew up watching me play ball. I get to be in this amazing town. This amazing football city amongst these fans…If I’m able to finish out my career here, it would be a blessing.”

There’s plenty of reason for the Eagles not to let Reddick walk anytime soon. Reddick was a crucial member of an Eagles defense that was ranked second in points allowed and 8th in total yards allowed last year. Reddick also finished last year with 16 sacks which tied for second most in the NFL.

Why the Eagles Should Retain Haason Reddick Through His Contract

The Eagles would be wise to retain Reddick through the $45 million contract he signed during the 2022 offseason. At first glance, the $15 million per year average is a steal and Reddick’s previous reaction to the contract’s value indicated he believes he is worth more than what he is currently earning compared to the rest of the NFL.

The team’s defensive line is loaded with talent. Pass rushers Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, and newcomer Nolan Smith all contribute to the success of the defense but Reddick’s consistency as a pass rusher should not be overlooked. Reddick is looking to build upon his double-digit sack streak heading into what could be his fourth straight year accomplishing said feat.

Even if the Eagles do decide to restructure his contract down the road to give him a pay raise, Reddick has more than proved in his first year with the team that he can be a staple centerpiece for the Eagles pass rush group.

Nolan Smith Learning From Experienced Pass Rusher

First-round pick Nolan Smith dominated the college scene at Georgia with his pass-rush ability. Now, during his preparation for the start of the NFL regular season, Smith has already drawn comparisons of being miniature version of a fellow teammate.

“Mini Haason Reddick,” Eagles’ left tackle Jordan Mailata told EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer early August. “He’s elusive, quick, and he’s a smart player.”

Having two Haason Reddick-type players on the same team feels almost unreal.

As a pass-rusher, Reddick has established himself as one of the best in the league, and his experience and expertise can be invaluable towards Smith’s development early on. If the Eagles can mold Smith into the type of player Reddick has already proven to be, the Eagles’ defense will continue to be dominant for years to come.