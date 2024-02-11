Eagles’ 2-Time Pro Bowler Given Permission to Seek Trade: Report

One of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ top players is being given permission to seek a trade this offseason.

Two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Haason Reddick has been granted permission from the Eagles to seek a trade this offseason, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus. Reddick is coming off of his second consecutive Pro Bowl bid after an 11-sack season.

“Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick has been granted permission to seek a trade, a league source confirmed Sunday,” writes McManus. “Reddick, 29, signed a three-year, $45 million free agent contract with his hometown team during the 2022 offseason.”

Haason Reddick Ranks as One of NFL’s Top Pass Rushers

The 29-year-old is one of the top pass-rushers in the league and is in the middle of his prime. It was only a year prior that Reddick registered a team-leading 16 sacks for the best pass-rushing unit in the NFL. He followed that season up with another effective campaign in which he posted 23 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss while starting all 17 games.

However, he’s obviously outperformed the deal that he signed during the 2022 offseason. At just $15 million annually, Reddick isn’t even close to being paid in the top 12 range for edge rushers in the NFL. A total of 12 edge rushers earn at least $20 million annually, led by the San Francisco 49ers‘ Nick Bosa.

“Y’all see it, y’all know what’s going on,” Reddick said when asked prior to the start of last season if he is underpaid, via McManus . “I’m worried about being the best version of myself, and then everything will sort itself out, truly.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Reddick registered a 75.2 defensive grade and 75.2 pass-rushing grade during the 2023 season. While those grades weren’t as good as the 81.1 defensive grade and 90.0 pass-rushing grades he posted during the 2022 season, they still ranked as among the best grades of any pass rusher in the NFL.

During his two seasons with the Eagles, Reddick holds numbers of 87 tackles and 27 sacks while appearing in every game.

Why Eagles Could Look to Trade Haason Reddick

The Eagles don’t exactly have much cap space entering the offseason — a projected $20.3 million in salary cap space — and they have multiple key free agents, including D’Andre Swift and older veterans such as Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox.

This could be an attempt to gauge Reddick’s trade value and to see if they can unload the Pro Bowl edge rusher — and his contract — as he seeks a better deal. If the Eagles find that there aren’t any offers on the market that are worth unloading Reddick for, they can simply bring him back for the last season of his deal.

Philadelphia faced a similar situation when they granted cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade last offseason. However, Slay — who is a six-time Pro Bowler and was coming off of a Pro Bowl season last year — was never traded and had another effective year as the Eagles’ top cornerback this past season.

Despite Reddick’s production, Spotrac only values the veteran at $15.8 million per season across three years at a total of $47.5 million — only slightly more than he’s currently earning.