Eagles Considered ‘Intriguing’ Landing Spot for NFC Rival’s RB

It looks like the Philadelphia Eagles could be looking at new running back.

As mentioned by CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell, the Eagles are an “intriguing” landing spot for Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. As reported by Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers plan on moving on from their starting running back, with his release to come once the new year begins on March 15. Podell mentions Miles Sanders’ impending free agency as a reason why Philadelphia may pursue Fournette.

“Should the Eagles and Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders fail to come to terms on a new deal, Fournette would be a nice Plan B for the NFC champions,” says Podell. “Fournette in the backfield alongside 2022 NFL MVP runner-up Jalen Hurts would provide Philadelphia with two sledgehammers when running their read-option runs, leaving defenses begging to tap out in the fourth quarter.”

Leonard Fournette Can Give Eagles Added Passing Weapon

The 28-year-old running back is coming off of a rough season when it comes to rushing the football. After showing up to the Buccaneers’ OTAs and mandatory minicamp overweight, Fournette averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. However, he emerged as Tom Brady’s favorite safety blanket, posting 73 receptions for 523 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Fournette actually finished the season with the third-most receptions of any running back.

One could argue that Fournette’s struggles in the running game had more to do with Tampa Bay’s makeshift offensive line than Fournette himself. The Buccaneers were without center Robert Hainsey for the entire regular season and lost two other key starters from the 2021 team, Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet. According to Pro Football Focus, the Buccaneers posted just a 53.9 offensive grade, ranking 25th in the league.

Based upon PFF’s grades, Fournette actually posted a solid season with a 68.0 offensive grade and 78.8 receiving grade. His receiving grade actually ranked fifth among all running backs with at least 100 snaps last season.

It’s also rather revealing that Rachaad White — who started splitting carries and snaps with Fournette at the midway point of the season — didn’t fare much better, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.

Why the Eagles Could Be Interested in Leonard Fournette

Considering the Eagles’ projected top running backs without Sanders is Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, adding a viable running back is absolutely pivotal if Sanders leaves Philadelphia. According to Spotrac, Sanders’ projected market value is $7.2 million per season across two years, which would make him the 10th-highest paid running back in the league.

The Eagles already have other pressing needs, including a looming contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts and eight defensive starters hitting free agency. With only $1 million in available cap space entering the offseason, Philadelphia may simply allow Sanders to walk in free agency.

The big question is, would Fournette accept a cheap deal to play with the Eagles for an opportunity at another Super Bowl ring?

Considering his versatility — he can rush, receive and block — Philadelphia could make an underrated signing in Fournette. It could simply come down to whether or not both sides can make it work financially.