Ex-Eagles Pro Bowler Considered ‘Best’ Option to Sign With Jets: Insider

Former Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Jason Peters could be an option for the New York Jets.

As The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt mentions, the Jets could consider the 41-year-old Peters due to their offensive line issues, which includes left tackle Duane Brown’s recovery from shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Rosenblatt argues that Peters — despite his advanced age — would be one of the team’s “best” options in free agency.

“Peters is a future Hall of Famer with ties to Douglas (from their time with the Eagles), but he’s 41, four years older than Brown,” writes Rosenblatt. “He did play reasonably well for the Cowboys last year at left tackle and left guard.”

Jason Peters Recently Played for Cowboys After Leaving Eagles

Peters is best known for his tenure with the Eagles, spending 12 seasons in Philadelphia (2009-2020). During his time with the Eagles, the former undrafted free agent won a Super Bowl, was a four-time All-Pro selection and was named to seven Pro Bowls.

As Rosenblatt mentions, the Jets’ current general manager Joe Douglas was the vice president of player personnel in Philadelphia (2016-2019) during Peters’ tenure there.

However, since his departure from Philadelphia, Peters played for the Chicago Bears during the 2021 season and the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. While Peters was surprisingly durable during his age-39 season in 2021 — he started 15 of 17 games — injuries started catching up to the oldest offensive lineman in the league during the 2022 season.

During his lone season with the Cowboys, Peters appeared in just 10 games with one start. Almost immediately after debuting with Dallas, Peters suffered a chest injury during practice and was sidelined for two weeks.

While Peters demonstrated his versatility — he helped out a banged-up Cowboys offensive line by playing at left tackle and left guard — he dealt with persistent injuries throughout the season, including a hip injury that sidelined him for the Cowboys’ divisional round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Considering Peters is one of just six offensive lineman in the history of the NFL to a play a game in his 40’s, it’s probably safe to say the nine-time Pro Bowler has reached the end of the road. While he has yet to announce his retirement, Peters probably wouldn’t be the most durable option for a Jets squad that desperately needs it.

Furthermore, the Jets’ current starting right tackle — Brown — is 37 years old and on the verge of turning 38 before the start of the season. That makes Brown the oldest offensive lineman and the third-oldest non-specialist in the NFL.

In other words, it would make little sense for the Jets to add another aging tackle in Peters.

Eagles Lose LB Shaun Bradley for 2023 Season

The Eagles could not escape their preseason opener without suffering a serious injury.

During the team’s 20-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, key special teams player and veteran linebacker Shaun Bradley suffered a season-ending ACL injury, as Tim McManus of ESPN reports.

“Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley will miss the remainder of the season after tearing an Achilles in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens, a source told ESPN,” writes McManus.

The injury occurred during the third quarter during a punt coverage play. Bradley was carted to the locker room following the injury.

Over the course of his first three seasons, Bradley has racked up 45 total tackles while playing at least 68% of the team’s special teams snaps in each of his first three seasons.