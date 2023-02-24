Eagles Star Predicted to Sign $61 Million Contract With NFC Contender

A Philadelphia Eagles star could bolt for an NFC rival.

As predicted by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave will sign a big-time three-year, $61.2 million deal with $40.25 million guaranteed with the Seattle Seahawks. The 30-year-old is coming off of his best season, notching a career-high 11 sacks as part of Philadelphia’s disruptive front seven.

Davenport explains why the Eagles won’t bring Hargrave back, a major reason being in that they can’t afford him.

“In a perfect world, the Eagles would keep Hargrave,” says Davenport. “But with Philly staring down the barrel of a massive contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts, Hargrave is a luxury the Eagles may not be able to afford, especially with an in-house replacement like Jordan Davis waiting in the wings.”

Javon Hargrave Expected to Earn Big Contract in Free Agency

The former Pro Bowler is projected to sign an annual deal worth $20.1 million, according to Spotrac for $60.4 million across three years. The deal would make him the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league.

Considering Hargrave is still in his prime and coming off of a banner season, there’s no reason to believe Hargrave will take a discount to return to the Eagles. In fact, this could be his best — and likely last — chance at cashing in on a major long-term deal in free agency.

The Eagles are in the negatives by over $3 million when it comes to their salary cap situation, ranking 21st in the NFL entering the offseason.

Why the Seahawks Need to Sign Javon Hargrave

Corbin Smith of All Seahawks explains why Hargrave would be such a difference-maker for the Seahawks.

“An athletic 305-pound menace in the trenches who can wreak havoc in multiple alignments, he would be an absolute game changer for the Seahawks if he becomes available and the team finds a way to pay the price for his services,” Smith said.

As Davenport notes, the Seahawks ranked 30th against the run last season. Furthermore, their defensive unit was a weakness, ranking 25th in the league (23.6 points per game). When delving deeper into the statistics, Seattle’s pass rush wasn’t as good as their sack totals show.

While the Seahawks ranked seventh in the league in sacks — spearheaded by surprising breakout performances from Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor — they ranked 19th in pressure percentage. If Seattle hopes to go from fringe playoff contender to Super Bowl contender, they need a dominant pass-rusher. That’s where Hargrave fits into the picture.

What also aids the Seahawks in any potential pursuit of Hargrave is their positive salary cap situation. They have over $27 million in available cap space, ranking ninth in the league.

“With $31 million in cap space, the Seahawks have the coin to make a splash signing, and they can offer Hargrave the opportunity to play for a contender in 2023,” says Davenport.

The Eagles will have a number of players to worry about re-signing in free agency, including seven other defensive starters, running back Miles Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ looming contract extension.

As much as Philadelphia will want Hargrave back, he looks as good as gone.