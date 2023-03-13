Eagles Star Signs Big-Time $84 Million Deal With NFC Contender: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ biggest free agent is moving on to a familiar rival.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is signing a four-year, $84 million deal ($21 million annually) with the San Francisco 49ers. The deal includes $40 million guaranteed at signing.

“Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources,” says Schefter. “Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Javon Hargrave Becomes Third-Highest Paid Defensive Tackle

Hargrave’s deal makes him the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league on an annual basis, behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald ($31.7 million annually) and the Washington Commanders’ Daron Payne ($22.5 million annually).

The 30-year-old’s departure isn’t exactly surprising given the fact that he was considered one of the top free agents on the market. Prior to the start of free agency, The Athletic ranked Hargrave as the second-best free agent available, only behind the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

The former Pro Bowler’s deal also exceeds what his expected market value was. According to Spotrac, Hargrave’s projected market value was $20.1 million per year. He’ll earn slightly more than that on his newest deal with the Niners.

The Hargrave signing hurts the Eagles even more considering the Niners are arguably their biggest threat in the NFC. In fact, Philadelphia is coming off of an NFC Championship win over San Francisco. In other words, Hargrave is literally jumping sides to the enemy.

Hargrave’s departure also means a second key member of the defensive unit from last season is jumping ship. Linebacker T.J. Edwards — who led the Eagles in tackles last season — is signing with the Chicago Bears.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection posted a career-high 11 sacks, 37 solo tackles and 10 tackles for loss last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Hargrave posted a 78.2 defensive grade and 90.8 pass-rushing grade last season. Among all players at his position, the 30-year-old veteran ranked 13th in defensive grade and third in pass-rushing grade.

To demonstrate how dominant Hargrave was last season, his 17.2% pass rush win rate ranked third in the NFL last season, according to ESPN.

“His 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Houston Texans’ Maliek Collins. “Slippery off the ball with an upfield burst, Hargrave can knife through protection to hit the quarterback or use his lower-body power to push the pocket.”

Following the departures of Hargrave and Edwards, Philadelphia will now shift their attention to their other big-name free agents, such as cornerback James Bradberry, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and running back Miles Sanders.

T.J. Edwards Signs $19 Million Deal With Bears

As mentioned earlier, Edwards is signing with an NFC rival.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the 26-year-old linebacker is signing a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Bears. Edwards is originally from Lake Villa, Illinois, which is an hour away from Chicago.

“He gets $19.5M over 3 years, source said. $12M guaranteed,” said Rapoport. “A big signing for Chicago, and not the last.”

Edwards is coming off of a career season which saw him lead the Eagles with 159 tackles, the seventh-best mark in the NFL. After initially joining Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent, Edwards ends his four-year stint with the Eagles with 389 tackles and five sacks in 61 appearances and 47 starts.