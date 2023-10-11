Eagles a Landing Spot for Seahawks’ $5.5 Million 8-Time Pro Bowler: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could be in the market for arguably the most accomplished linebacker in the NFL.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s NFL staff, the Eagles should consider targeting Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner in free agency. The Eagles currently don’t have a solution under a long-term deal at off-ball linebacker and Wagner — who remains productive at the age of 33 — could be the short-term answer entering the 2024 season.

Furthermore, Wagner — who hasn’t won a Super Bowl since the 2013 season and is currently playing on a fringe playoff contender — could chase another ring by playing on an established Super Bowl contender such as the Eagles.

“Morrow and Zach Cunningham are only on one-year deals, and Philadelphia doesn’t have many off-ball linebackers on its roster right now. The Eagles could be looking to bring one in during the offseason, and no one has a resume quite like Wagner. The six-time first-team All-Pro would also likely be willing to take a cheaper deal to ring-chase with a team like the Eagles, and he could be a great mentor for Dean.”

Bobby Wagner is One of NFL’s Best Linebackers at Age 33

Wagner is actually one of the top-ranked linebackers in the league during his 12th season, according to Pro Football Focus. The veteran linebacker has posted an 86.9 defensive grade and 93.2 run defensive grade, ranking fifth among full-time linebackers in defensive grade and ranking first in run defensive grade. He also ranks eighth in the league in tackles (50).

The eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker is actually playing under a one-year, $5.5 million deal after spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams. In other words, if he’s willing to take a cheap deal to return to Seattle, he’d probably be willing to do the same thing to join a contender such as the Eagles.

BR’s staff actually lists linebacker as one of Philadelphia’s biggest position needs, listing linebacker as No. 3 behind cornerback depth and wide receiver depth.

Why Eagles Could Sign Bobby Wagner

Both Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham were signed to one-year deals prior to the start of the season, with Morrow’s signing coming during the free agency period and Cunningham’s signing occurring during training camp as Philadelphia sought linebacker depth — they also signed Myles Jack, who retired shortly after signing — prior to the start of the season.

While both linebackers have done respectable jobs after replacing Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards from last season’s Super Bowl unit, Philadelphia is not exactly a defensive unit. The unit ranks first in rushing yards allowed and fourth in yards per attempt; however, they’re one of the worst pass defense units in the NFL, ranking 25th in passing yards, 30th in passing touchdowns and and 23rd in interceptions forced.

The Eagles are 5-0 despite the deficiencies of the defensive unit, but they’ve done so by beating just one team with a winning record.

It’s worth mentioning that Morrow — who was cut in the preseason before being brought back on the practice squad — is one of the top-ranked linebackers in the league. According to PFF, Morrow has posted an 84.1 defensive grade, 80.4 run defensive grade and 88.7 pass-rushing grade. Among full-time linebackers, Morrow ranks sixth in defensive grade and eighth in run defensive grade.

If the Eagles fail to re-sign either Morrow or Cunningham, they could seek an upgrade in Wagner for a slightly higher rate during the offseason.