Ex-Eagles Starter and Super Bowl Champ Signs Deal With Bills

A former notable Philadelphia Eagles starter is joining the Buffalo Bills for their potential playoff run.

As noted by Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News, the Bills are signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Joseph is a former two-time Pro Bowler and also signed with the Eagles during the month of November last year for their Super Bowl run.

“Obviously, the Bills decided they needed more supplementing,” writes Gaughan. “The team on Thursday signed 6-foot-4, 328-pound free-agent Linval Joseph, a veteran of 179 games over 13 NFL seasons.”

As reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the deal can be worth up to $3.72 million this season.

“For newly signed #Bills DT Linval Joseph, it’s a one-year deal worth up to $3.72 million, source says,” writes Garafolo.

Linval Joseph Started During Eagles’ Super Bowl Run Last Year

The 35-year-old started all eight of his regular season appearances along with three of his postseason appearances with the Eagles last season.

The veteran defensive tackle said that going to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season is the goal.

“That’s the goal,” Joseph said after practice on Thursday, November 2 with the Bills. “That’s the dream. So let’s get it done.”

Joseph explained why he decided to sign with the Bills for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“First of all, this team is special,” he said. “The locker room is special, the guys are special. I know I’m new here, but I feel like I’ve been here this whole season, just off of the meeting, just being here the last 24 hours. … I know a lot of guys on the team, coaches and players. It’s nice to reconnect. I got here this morning, eating my breakfast, we’re all sitting together. I love that.”

Joseph racked up 20 tackles while playing 38% of the defensive snaps last season. According to Pro Football Focus, 13-year veteran posted a 58.9 defensive grade and 59.9 run defensive grade last season.

“He’s a veteran, experienced player that’s from the reports we’ve gotten a high-character leader,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of Joseph’s signing, via Gaughan. “He’s played a lot of football and is certainly a big man. The line of scrimmage is important.”

Over the course of his career, Joseph has started 170 of his 179 appearances to go along with 664 tackles, 25.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. His two Pro Bowl berths came during his stint with the Minnesota Vikings (2016 and 2017) and he also won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants at the conclusion of the 2011 season. Joseph also spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jerry Jones Sends Bold Message Ahead of Cowboys-Eagles Game

As the Eagles prepare to host their biggest rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 9, they do so knowing that they fully control their destiny for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

While the game is obviously important for Philadelphia, it’s equally as important for the Cowboys. At 5-2, a win would bring them within a half-game of the Eagles while holding the tiebreaker over them.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t hold back in how important this game is between these two NFC East teams.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I heard someone say, ‘Well, this will be a good measuring stick.’ This isn’t about measuring sticks right here,” said Jones. “There’s a time when you have to quit measuring and just try to go get the win. Because the win itself means so much. This is what you’re supposed to be doing it all for. This is like the playoffs.”

The two teams split games last year, but it’s worth noting the games didn’t feature both of their starting quarterbacks. During the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to the Eagles, Cooper Rush started at quarterback. Meanwhile, during the Eagles’ Week 16 loss to the Cowboys, Gardner Minshew started in place of an injured Jalen Hurts.

This time around, we’ll see both of the team’s starters — Hurts and Dak Prescott — start at quarterback.