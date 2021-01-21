Eagles Make Final ‘Hard’ Decision on Head Coach: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are making Nick Sirianni the 24th head coach in franchise history, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 39-year-old offensive coordinator swooped in at that last minute after an impressive two-day interview with Eagles brass.

Sirianni flew down to Florida to meet with team owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman on Tuesday and the interview extended into Wednesday. He has spent the last three seasons (2018-20) working under Frank Reich in Indianapolis where he tutored Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers (twice). His offense finished 10th overall in 2020 and ranked 25th in 2019 and seventh in 2018. It’s important to note that Sirianni wasn’t the lead-play-caller for the Colts.

Prior to Indianapolis, the New York native spent five years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers as a wide receivers coach and then quarterbacks coach. He started his NFL coaching career as a quality control assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs under Todd Haley. Sirianni also has experience on the defensive side of the ball having coached the defensive backs at the University of Mount Union.

My sense is #Eagles HC decision comes down to Nick Sirianni vs. Josh McDaniels. How one league source described Sirianni to me: "[People] I know speak highly of him. Like Doug, in terms of players really liking him. Got more edge than Doug though. Can coach hard if he needs to." — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) January 21, 2021

Sirianni Likes to Run, Values Offensive Line

What’s his philosophy going to be in Philly? Well, that is anyone’s guess at this point. But Sirianni has made his feelings known about running the football.

He uses it to set up the pass and won’t abandon it in the middle of games. The Colts’ offense ranked 11th in rushing offense in 2020, with rookie Jonathan Taylor busting loose for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“Well, first we’re running the football well. We’re running the football well and we’re not relying only, solely on the pass, and the pass is complementing the run and we’re (getting) explosive plays,” Sirianni told the Colts website in 2018. “So it really all starts with the run, and that all starts up front with our offensive line. So when it’s really rolling, we’re not in 3rd and 8 and 3rd and 9 and 3rd and 10. Now, we can convert those — we feel like we can convert those — but we’re more in 3rd and 4, 3rd and 5, and we’re moving the sticks because we’re runnin’ the football well.”

Some mic’d up video of Nick Siranni at practice: pic.twitter.com/cBQi7IRGlP — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 21, 2021

Eagles Bring Slice of Indianapolis to Carson Wentz

There had been a lot of chatter in recent weeks about the future of Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. The most compelling rumor was that the franchise quarterback would be sent packing to the Colts for a reunion with Reich. Never mind. The Eagles decided to bring a slice of Indianapolis to Philly by hiring Reich’s most trusted offensive adviser.

Sirianni brings an impressive pedigree to his new team, including a reputation as a quarterback developer. He helped send Matt Cassel to the Pro Bowl in 2010 as assistant quarterbacks coach in Kansas City. Rivers was already a four-time Pro Bowl player when Sirianni got a hold of him in San Diego, but he was regressing entering his 10th NFL year. In 2013, Rivers made it back to football’s all-star game while posting the best completion percentage of his career (69.5%).

