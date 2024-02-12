Eagles Urged to Trade for Versatile First-Team All-Pro Safety

The Super Bowl is past us, and despite having astronomic expectations, the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t make it to the big game this year. GM Howie Roseman and company now need to look ahead to 2024 and try to fill the many holes in this roster.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine has suggested an intriguing trade target for this offseason in safety Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals.

Interestingly, others in the NFL world seem to think this would be a good idea as well, namely Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP who posted on social just yesterday, before the Super Bowl, “Hypothetical trade: Reunite Haason Reddick with the Arizona Cardinals (and Jonathan Gannon) for Budda Baker”

Hypothetical trade: Reunite Haason Reddick with the Arizona Cardinals (and Jonathan Gannon) for Budda Baker #🤔 #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 11, 2024

The Consensus Is That Kevin Byard Didn’t Quite Cut It

In his article aptly named “Top Eagles Trade Targets Entering 2024 Offseason,” Ballentine makes the point that the Eagles tried to fill the void they had at safety at the trade deadline. By the end of the season, though, it was apparent that Kevin Byard was not the same player he was when he was an All-Pro selection in 2021. There’s also a chance Byard declines this offseason.

Ballentine goes on to say, “In the 10 games that Byard played with the Eagles he gave up a 75.6 percent completion percentage, two touchdowns and a 103.3 passer rating. Granted, there are difficulties in going to a new defensive system in the middle of the season, but his play doesn’t inspire confidence going into 2024.”

This thinking is sound especially considering that Byard is approaching 31 years of age. Baker is only 28. The Eagles gave up the fourth-highest passer rating on defense this year. Changes have to be made.

The Cardinals Might Actually Be Willing to Make Such a Move

Being that the Cardinals are in a rebuilding phase and just brought in a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon last season, it might be a good time for them to move on from Baker. The Cardinals also stand to clear $15.1 million dollars in cap space if they do.

With Baker being such a versatile safety, likened to C.J. Gardener-Johnson, who can line up everywhere, he will certainly come with a high price tag. The Eagles, having an offense ready to compete, though, might be willing to part with draft assets to make sure the defense is bolstered for the 2024 campaign. The prospect of a trade like this seems more probable when you consider that the Eagles have an existing relationship with Gannon too as he was the Eagles defensive coordinator in 2022-23.

Roseman Will Want to Give New DC Playmakers to Work With

After the Eagles were able to hire their “top choice” at defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio, it’s believed Roseman will do everything in his power to bring in playmakers. It could be an uphill battle with how many holes there might be to fill in free agency. As it stands the Eagles could lose one of their best defensive tackles in Fletcher Cox.

Another big point of concern is the linebacker position. As pointed out in an article on Heavy Sports on Friday, February 9th, the Eagles only have two linebackers currently on the roster. They have to hope there’s some players out there that might want a chance to play for Fangio or even the new linebackers coach Bobby King. It’s already been suggested that Azeez Al-Shaair might come over as a signing from the Titans due to his breakout success with King last year.

Wherever the players come from, the Eagles faithful can be sure Roseman and this front office will be exploring every opportunity after the collapse that happened late in this past season.