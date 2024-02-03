Rumor: Eagles Met with Former Heisman Favorite at Senior Bowl

This week, a rumor got around social media and eventually landed on multiple news sites that the Eagles met with former Oklahoma and SEC South Carolina star quarterback Spencer Rattler at the Senior Bowl.

The first post has been attributed to Jake Rabadi of Philly Birds Country and former contributor for Painted Lines, who posted on Thursday, February 1st, that “The #Eagles have shown interest to, & met with South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler at the Senior Bowl, per source. Rattler, 23, recorded a career high in passing yards in 2023.”

The post garnered over 332,000 views and inspired many other copycats that spread throughout the Eagles community.

Rattler Would Be An Interesting 2nd or 3rd Round Stash

Rattler was a heavily sought after four star recruit coming into college. He landed with Oklahoma and by his second season he had already become a Heisman candidate. In arguably his best year, he threw for just over 3000 yards and 28 touchdowns for Oklahoma.

Then, after 2021, he entered the transfer portal and ended up playing in the SEC for South Carolina. There he threw for over 3000 yards in consecutive seasons again, making his case to be an NFL prospect.

Now, we’ll have to wait for the combine for official measurements, but draft profiles online have him small for the NFL game at six-foot-one and 198 pounds. He’s also been in college a long time, which can bump a player’s draft stock down because of teams are hoping these young men can grow and develop. At 23 years old, Rattler has likely already grown into his adult body and learned the traits and habits he’ll carry through his football career.

For these reasons, if the Eagles are indeed interested in adding a developmental or backup quarterback this offseason, they’d likely be targeting Rattler in the second to fourth round of the NFL draft.

The Pro Football Network had this to say about him on their draft profile, “Rattler grades out as an early Day 3 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he could feasibly rise into Day 2 range with a good offseason. He profiles as a developmental QB with backup utility early in his career, but Rattler has the physical tools to potentially grow into a starter.”

News Sites Have Posted Articles Acknowledging the Rumor Though It’s Unclear Who the Source Is

Pro Sports Extra and the Liberty Line have both posted articles siting Jake Rabadi’s original post on X (twitter) and @EaglesFans9‘s post as well. This one had a similar message but added in the history of the expected first overall pick taking over for Rattler at Oklahoma.

@Eaglesfans9‘s post said, “Eagles have met with SCAR QB Spencer Rattler at the Senior Bowl. Rattler, 23, played under Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma before transferring to S. Carolina. Going into 2021, Rattler was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. However, Rattler was later benched for Caleb Williams.”

In Brian Cass’ article for the Liberty Line, he writes, “Realistically, I wouldn’t draft this guy, and I don’t think Howie Roseman would either. The Eagles already have a developmental backup in place with Tanner McKee and have so many holes to address on the defense that I don’t even want them to draft any offensive players.”

This sentiment is one that can be found in many of the comments on the posts that parrot this rumor. The Eagles might be doing their due diligence, but it doesn’t mean they will invest in a quarterback again.

That said, just a couple of weeks ago, a famous local Philly sports radio host predicted that QB Jalen Hurts could be departing as early as 2026, and he wasn’t a first round pick either. Maybe the Eagles have a type.