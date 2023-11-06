With Goedert Out, Eagles Might Look to 25-Year-Old SEC Stand Out

Tight end Dallas Goedert fell awkwardly, suffering a fractured right forearm after catching a pass in the third quarter of the Eagles’ Week 9 win against the Cowboys. The win brings the team to a league-leading 8-1 record, but questions linger about how long the star tight end will be out and who might fill in in the passing game as the team moves forward into the BYE week.

The nature of Goedert’s injury was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter late Sunday night in a tweet that said Goedert would undergo an MRI on Monday to determine if there is any further damage. The post also stated that Goedert would miss time and become a candidate for injured reserve.

Then, on Monday, on Good Morning Football, NFL Network’s Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Goedert’s surgery would likely happen today and that the expected recovery time would be four weeks.

Goedert’s Shoes Won’t Be Easy Ones to Fill

Though Goedert hasn’t yet been selected for the Pro Bowl or named an All-Pro, Eagles fans know how important he’s been to this team over the years. Drafted as the 17th pick of the 2nd round of the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6’5’’ tight end from South Dakota State quickly made his presence known.

Alongside Zach Ertz, Goedert was still able to carve out a role and go for 607 yards and five touchdowns in only his sophomore season. Eventually, Goedert’s performance would make Ertz expendable as the All-Pro was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Since his rookie year, Goedert hasn’t gotten less than 500 yards in a season and has caught over 70% of the passes thrown his way. Certainly, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been frustrated with his own lingering knee injury, has plenty of help in the passing game, but who will absorb these vacant targets?

There Could Be a Dark Horse Candidate for Passing Work

Accomplished pass catchers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and newly acquired Julio Jones will undoubtedly pick up some of the slack, but who is left at tight end? Snap counts through the first nine games would suggest Grant Calcaterra, who missed Week 9 in concussion protocol, and Jack Stoll will get the bulk of the work in Goedert’s absence. There’s a dark horse that could still emerge in the passing game, though.

Albert Okwuegbunam has only played six snaps so far with the Eagles, but in Week 11 through 14, he might be called on more. Initially drafted by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round, the big 25-year-old tight end has had some flashes in his first few seasons but still left a lot to be desired.

There’s a reason he’s been left inactive for the majority of this 2023 campaign. His game isn’t as polished as these other tight ends, but he does have something they don’t, and this unique attribute could be something Head Coach Nick Sirianni could want to find a way to showcase with the extra time the BYE week affords.

Okwuegbunam has speed! When he ran the 40-yard dash at the combine, the 6’6’’, 258-pound SEC standout was clocked at 4.49 . Regarding athleticism, the Missouri product is in an elite tier with only the best athletes ever to play the position.

The Tough Road Ahead

Coach Sirianni will undoubtedly seek to get the most out of his team after the BYE, and Okwuegbunam’s speed could be on display. After the BYE, the Eagles face the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs in Week 11, the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills in Week 12, the pesky 49ers in Week 13, and then they have a rematch with the Cowboys in Week 14.