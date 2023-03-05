Eagles Pro Bowler Could Bolt for NFC Rival: Analyst

A Philadelphia Eagles star could sign with an NFC rival.

As proposed by CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin in an article matching the top free agent running backs with teams that make sense, Benjamin writes how the Carolina Panthers could be a potential destination for Miles Sanders.

“Sanders loves Philly, but the Eagles aren’t typically in the business of shelling out top dollar for the position, and their Super Bowl bid featured more of Kenneth Gainwell,” says Benjamin. “Coming off a career year as a more physical, traditional ball-carrier, Sanders would fit in nicely in Carolina, where ex-Eagles coordinator Frank Reich now employs Duce Staley, Sanders’ old position coach. The Panthers still have Chuba Hubbard, but top back D’Onta Foreman is scheduled to hit the market as well.”

Why Miles Sanders Will Be in High Demand in Free Agency

The 25-year-old Sanders is coming off of a career year and his first Pro Bowl berth. The four-year veteran helped spearhead the Eagles’ rushing attack, posting 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns. Sanders finished the year ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards and eighth in rushing touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders posted a 74.0 offensive grade and 82.3 rushing grade last season. Among all running backs (with at least 100 snaps lined up on the field on run plays), Sanders ranked 29th in offensive grade and 17th in rushing grade.

Due to Sanders’ breakout season, he’s projected to be one of the top running backs in free agency. According to Spotrac, Sanders’ market value is $7.2 million per year, which would make him the 10th-highest paid running back in the NFL.

With the Eagles facing salary cap issues, it’s very possible Philadelphia simply allows Sanders to walk in free agency. Entering the 2023 offseason, the Eagles have a little over $1 million in available cap space, ranking 22nd in the league. Philadelphia will also be faced with attempting to re-sign eight defensive starters along with a possible contract extension for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In other words, the Eagles simply may not have a choice when it comes to bringing back Sanders, especially when considering he’ll likely receive a lot of attention in free agency.

Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell Could Be Next Starting RB

If the Eagles do allow Sanders to depart, they would likely lean on Kenneth Gainwell as the starting running back if they don’t opt to select a running back in the 2023 NFL draft.

The 24-year-old Gainwell only had 53 carries for 240 yards during the regular season, but he broke out during the postseason. In three games during the playoffs, Gainwell nearly matched his regular season total with 33 carries for 181 yards (5.5 yards per carry). According to PFF, Gainwell posted a 74.6 offensive grade, ranking sixth among all running backs in the playoffs.

In fact, that grade was far better than Sanders’ 51.3 offensive grade during the playoffs. By comparison, Sanders had just 35 carries for 148 yards (4.2 yards per carry). Gainwell also matched Sanders’ rushing output in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with both running backs carrying the ball seven times each. In other words, Gainwell outperformed Sanders during the most pivotal games of the season.

While Philadelphia heavily depends upon its rushing attack to run its offense, the Eagles have shown they can execute their offensive attack without Sanders as the main running back. Don’t be surprised if Sanders does sign with the Panthers or another team in free agency.