Eagles’ 7-Year Veteran Retires Shortly After Signing: Report

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Myles Jack is calling it a career just two weeks after signing.

As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Sunday, August 20, Jack is retiring after seven seasons. The 27-year-old had played in the team’s second preseason game agains the Cleveland Browns, but mainly saw reps with the backups, appearing in 29 snaps.

“Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles,” writes Rapoport. “Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up.”

Myles Jack’s Stint With Eagles Lasts 2 Weeks

As Miles Schachner of The New York Post writes, Jack’s retirement is a “surprising move.” Shortly after working out with the Eagles two weeks prior, he immediately signed with the team on the same day.

“That’s just how life goes,” Jack said. “One week you’re on the couch playing ‘Call of Duty,’ the next week you’re playing with the [NFC] champions.”

“I got two pairs of drawers, two pairs of sweats, two pairs of socks to my name,” Jack said after a practice. “My bible in my bag. Like, I don’t have anything. I’m staying at the hotel.”

Along with veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham, Jack signed with the Eagles just prior to their first preseason game. While Jack — who has started 95 of his 103 career appearances — played first-team reps during his first day of practice, he had fallen down the depth chart since, as ESPN’s Tim McManus reports.

“Jack, 27, signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia on Aug. 6 and received first-team reps on his first day of practice, but had a relatively quiet training camp and had fallen down the depth chart in recent days,” writes McManus.

Myles Jack Led Steelers in Tackles During 2022 Season

A former second-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2016 NFL Draft, Jack piled up a prolific career from a statistical standpoint. The former UCLA product racked up at least 100 tackles in four of his seven seasons and actually led the Pittsburgh Steelers in tackles during his lone season with them last year (104 tackles).

Jack actually overcame a degenerative knee condition in college. As Mike Florio of NBC Sports writes, the former two-way star — he was named a Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Freshman of the Year back in 2013 — earned more than $33 million in guarantees in the contract he signed with the Jaguars back in 2019.

“After his first three seasons with the Jaguars, Jacks signed an extension that carried more than $33 million in practical guarantees,” writes Florio. “Given the knee issue that caused Jack to fall out of round one and that he found a way to play through for his entire NFL career, it was a very impressive accomplishment.”

However, it looks like Jack will pursue other interests. The veteran linebacker revealed he had considered going to a trade school to pursue becoming a plumber or electrician prior to signing with Philadelphia.

“I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house,” Jack said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I want to be innovative.”

During his seven-year career, Jack racked up 617 tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Jack’s deal with Philadelphia was a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $1.775 million.