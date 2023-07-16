Eagles Starter Coming off of Career Year Predicted to Be ‘Bust’ in 2023

One of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ major free agent signings could turn out to be a “bust” this season.

As predicted by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, he expects Eagles linebacker Nicholas Morrow to be the team’s biggest bust this season. Morrow is expected to serve as the team’s new weakside linebacker, replacing T.J. Edwards.

Why Nicholas Morrow is Predicted to Be Bust in 2023

Ballentine argues that Morrow’s 2022 season was more of an outlier and points out his weaknesses in pass coverage as reasons for why the veteran linebacker will be a “bust” this upcoming season.

“Morrow is coming off the best year of his career for the Bears,” writes Ballentine. “He played every snap and logged 116 tackles with 11 tackles for loss. However, he allowed a passer rating of 101.8 when targeted. It’s an outlier season for him six years into his career. He missed all of 2021 with a foot injury and was not as productive in previous seasons when he was with the Raiders.”

Morrow is coming off of a career-best 116-tackle season with the Chicago Bears. Furthermore, he led the team in total tackles. However, he had never posted more than 78 tackles in a single season prior to last year and has only served as a full-time starter in two seasons.

Prior to the 2022 season, Morrow had started just 29 games from 2017 until 2020, missing the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Nicholas Morrow is Downgrade Compared to T.J. Edwards

While the individual statistics look good, the advanced analytics don’t paint a pretty picture of Morrow’s 2022 season. According to Pro Football Focus, Morrow posted just a 54.0 defensive grade, 46.8 run defensive grade and 54.2 pass rush grade. In fact, despite allowing a 101.8 passer rating when targeted, his 61.3 grade in coverage was his best grade of the four major categories.

By comparison, fellow starting linebacker Haason Reddick posted an 84.6 defensive grade, 63.4 run defensive grade and 90.7 pass-rushing grade last season. The linebacker that Morrow is replacing — Edwards — posted an 84.8 defensive grade, 83.4 run defensive grade, 81.0 pass-rushing grade and 79.7 grade in coverage last season.

Ballentine does point out that playing with a much more talented defensive unit this season could aid Morrow. However, he also mentions that his small stature combined with fellow new starting linebacker Nakobe Dean’s small frame could spell trouble for the Eagles.

“There’s something to be said for playing with a more talented defense,” writes Ballentine. “Morrow will be surrounded by one of the most talented defensive fronts in football. However, he’s on the small side for a linebacker at 6’0″, 216 pounds. That makes him a questionable running mate with Dean who is also considered small at 5’11”, 231 pounds.”

The good news for the Eagles is that Morrow is a risk-free signing. They signed the 27-year-old to a one-year deal worth just $1.155 million. Following his career-best season, Morrow’s market value was projected to be at $3.8 million per year.

However, with Morrow and Dean assuming starting linebacker duties for the first time in the Eagles’ defensive front, there could be some struggles early on. Philadelphia does not have a proven backup behind Morrow, with 24-year-old Christian Elliss as the primary backup. Elliss has just 14 career tackles in seven games during his first two seasons.

The Eagles will have to hope Morrow emerges as more of a steal rather than a bust during his first season in Philadelphia.