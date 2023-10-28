Eagles ‘Open’ to Unloading 45-Game Starter at Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles could be sellers when it comes to one particular player at the trade deadline.

As reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Friday, October 27, the Eagles are “open” to dealing former first-round pick Derek Barnett at the the trade deadline. The 27-year-old edge rusher has seen little playing time this season compared to year’s past and could be seen by other teams as a cost-efficient option to add at the deadline on October 31.

“My understanding is the Eagles are open to deal edge rusher Derek Barnett, who could be a decent addition to someone’s defensive end rotation,” writes Breer.

Derek Barnett’s Playing Time Has Seen Decrease in 2023

Although Barnett had previously served as a starter for the Eagles in recent seasons — he had served as a full-time starter between 2018 and 2021 — he has fallen out of the rotation over the past couple of seasons. After suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the 2022 season, Barnett entered this season behind Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham.

In fact, Barnett has just 92 total defensive snaps in comparison to Reddick’s 302 defensive snaps, Sweat’s 310 snaps and Graham’s 132 snaps. Barnett is averaging just 13.1 defensive snaps per game. For perspective, the Eagles have played 433 total defensive snaps this season (nearly 62 snaps per game).

During the 2022 season without Barnett, the Eagles’ pass rush emerged as not only the best in the NFL, but one of the best ever in history. The unit racked up 70 sacks, the third-most in NFL history.

The sack total was paced by four different players who racked up at least 11 sacks apiece — the first team to accomplish the feat — including Reddick (16), Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham (11 sacks each).

Why Derek Barnett Could Be Appealing Asset at Trade Deadline

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Barnett restructured his contract, as Chris Franklin of NJ Advance Media notes.

“Barnett is in the final year of a two-year extension he signed during the 2022 offseason,” writes Franklin. “He was initially slated to make $7.5 million this season, with $1.5 million guaranteed. However, as Barnett stated in August, ‘the people from above’ asked him to restructure his contract, and he will now make a maximum of $6 million, with $3.5 million guaranteed, along with per-game bonuses and other incentives.”

Although Barnett has never been a statistically dominant pass rusher, he is a former Super Bowl champion who has racked up 21.5 sacks in his career. Franklin suggests one scenario where Philadelphia could fetch a Day 3 draft pick in exchange for Barnett.

“The Eagles could market Barnett as a cost-efficient, rotational player who could contribute for the rest of the season before he is a free agent again, likely meaning a conditional Day 3 selection could be offered back in return,” writes Franklin.

Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire mentions five different teams, including four playoff contenders — Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears — as possible landing spots for Barnett.

Considering the Eagles have little use for Barnett — barring an injury — and when factoring in that AFC playoff contenders could use a decent pass-rushing threat, Philadelphia should try to either stack draft capital or acquire a worthy depth piece in exchange for Barnett at the deadline.