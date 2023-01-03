NFL Playoff Scenarios: Here’s How Eagles Could Drop to No. 5 Seed

All the Philadelphia Eagles have to do is win on Sunday and they secure the NFC East crown and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. A victory over the New York Giants would ensure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Easy enough, right? Especially if the Giants decide to rest their starters in what is a meaningless game for them. But, let’s play devil’s advocate for a minute. What if the Eagles were to somehow lose to New York? Well, things would get mighty interesting in terms of playoff scenarios. There is a chance they could drop down to the No. 5 seed depending on what happens around the conference.

For example, if the Eagles fall to the Giants in Week 18 and Dallas defeats Washington, then the Cowboys would clinch the NFC East. Throw in a loss by San Francisco and Dallas would usurp the No. 1 overall seed. Speaking of the 49ers, they can leap-frog the Eagles for the top seed if they beat Arizona in Week 18 and Philadelphia loses.

The Eagles are currently listed as 14-point favorites over the Giants. That game has been flexed from a 1 p.m. kickoff to a 4:25 p.m. start. Here are the playoff matchups assuming Philly retains the top seed: No. 7 Seahawks at No. 2 49ers, No. 6 Giants at No. 3 Vikings, No. 5 Cowboys at No. 4 Buccaneers.

If the Playoffs Started Today [NFC]: 1. Eagles

2. 49ers (over MIN via conference record [9-2 to 7-4])

3. Vikings

4. Buccaneers

5. Cowboys

6. Giants

7. Seahawks (over DET via head-to-head) 8. Lions (over GB via head-to-head)

9. Packers — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) January 2, 2023

Keep an eye on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, though. If Green Bay defeats Detroit on Sunday Night Football, then the Packers will snake the No. 7 seed from the Seahawks. The Lions are still in the hunt, too. They need to beat the Packers and pray for a Seahawks loss.

Brandon Graham Says ‘There’s No Pressure’

Despite dropping back-to-back games to Dallas and New Orleans, there isn’t a feeling of doom creeping into the Eagles’ locker room. Positively, the team still controls its own destiny as long as they go out and execute against the Giants on Sunday. According to Brandon Graham, no one is feeling any added pressure.

“There’s no pressure. I think you all [media] are going to make the most pressure about it, because at the end of the day if we have to keep rolling, maybe that’s okay too,” Graham said after losing to the Saints. “Life has a way of showing you when you look back on it. Sometimes you say, ‘I’m happy that didn’t happen because if this didn’t happen, this wouldn’t have happened.’ It’s just how you look at it.

“I wanted to get the win today and that’s what we were aiming for, but at the end of the day our goal is to get to the postseason, win the division, and go win the championship. I’m just staying in the moment. Let’s just take care of this week and we’ll talk about the rest [later].”

Brandon Graham, at 34, coming off a ruptured Achilles: – 11 sacks (career high)

– 4th highest pass rush productivity

– 6th highest pass rush win rate (22%) Like fine wine.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/RSF0VlVFBZ — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) January 2, 2023

Eagles Send Thoughts Out to Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills safety Demar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the football field in a game that was postponed on Monday night. The 24-year-old was given emergency CPR and doctors successfully restarted his heart after Hamlin collapsed. It was a scary scene and a stark reminder that football is indeed a violent sport.

The Eagles tweeted out thoughts and prayers to Hamlin and his family as did many teams across the NFL. The Bills released the following statement and updated Hamlin’s condition:

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”