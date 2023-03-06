Eagles Mentioned as ‘Potential’ Fit for 8-Time Pro Bowler: Insider

The Philadelphia Eagles could be a potential destination for one of the biggest names in free agency.

As mentioned by Peter King of Sports Illustrated, linebacker Bobby Wagner could be a potential fit for the Eagles. King mentions the number of key free agents Philadelphia has on the defensive side of the ball as a reason for why they could pursue the recently released Wagner. Wagner was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams after spending one season with the team.

“Bobby Wagner’s clearly not what he was, but still has something to offer in terms of leadership and championship experience for a team that’s young in its front seven,” says King. “I’d wonder out loud about the Eagles’ potential interest. T.J. Edwards is a free agent, as are Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and Javon Hargrave, so if Wagner comes affordable, he could be a nice insurance policy and veteran presence for a group in transition.”

Bobby Wagner Remains Elite Linebacker at Age 32

It’s worth mentioning that while King says Wagner isn’t “what he was,” that isn’t exactly true. The 32-year-old veteran may be up there in age, but he’s coming off of one of his best seasons. The eight-time Pro Bowler posted 140 tackles while playing in 99% of the defensive snaps. In the process, he clinched his ninth All-Pro campaign.

Wagner not only led the Rams in total tackles — the next-closest player was linebacker Ernie Jones with 114 tackles — he was a steadying presence for a defensive unit that ranked 21st in the NFL in points allowed.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner posted a 90.7 defensive grade last season, leading all linebackers in the category. The defensive grade was actually the third-highest of 11-year career.

In other words, not only does Wagner possess plenty left in the tank, he could very well emerge as Philadelphia’s best player in their stacked front seven. The Eagles face several potential free agent departures in pass-rushers Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. Hargrave and Graham each racked up 11 sacks while Cox posted seven sacks.

Why the Eagles Could Consider Signing LB Bobby Wagner

Meanwhile, linebacker T.J. Edwards — who led Philadelphia in tackles with 159 — will also be a free agent. According to Spotrac, Edwards’ market value is $11.9 million per year for a total of $48 million across four seasons. The number isn’t exactly egregiously high considering he would be the 25th-highest paid linebacker in the league. But the Eagles have a number of other players they’ll be forced to re-sign, including a potential new contract for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Although Wagner is six years older than Edwards, the Eagles would be receiving an upgrade if they were to opt for the elder linebacker. Furthermore, Wagner has a Super Bowl ring to his name and an endless amount of playoff experience, having appeared in 16 postseason games.

Wagner is coming off a contract that paid him $12 million for the 2022 season. It’s not inconceivable to think he could take a bargain deal for an opportunity at another Super Bowl ring with the Eagles.

If Philadelphia loses Edwards and other key defensive players in free agency — which could very well happen — the Eagles should definitely sign Wagner.