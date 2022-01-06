Eagles Make 8 Roster Moves, 3 Starters Miss Practice

It’s a short work week for the Philadelphia Eagles with kickoff just 72 hours away. The team is swiftly putting final preparations on the gameplan following the NFL’s controversial decision to flex their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys to Saturday night at 8:15 p.m.

The Eagles made eight roster moves to start the week and elevated four practice-squad players: T Kayode Awosika, WR John Hightower, S Jared Mayden, CB Mac McCain. They also added defensive end Cameron Malveaux and linebacker JaCoby Stevens to the 53-man roster as COVID-19 replacements. Remember, 12 key players hit the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Philadelphia wasn’t done moving and shaking, though. The Eagles announced tight end Noah Togiai and receiver KeeSean Johnson had been activated back to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile, three offensive starters missed Wednesday’s practice: RT Lane Johnson, RB Miles Sanders, LG Landon Dickerson. Sanders isn’t expected to play, but keep an eye on Dickerson (thumb) and Johnson (rest/knee). The decision to elevate Awosika from the practice squad would seem to indicate both guys may be out on Saturday. Then again, the Eagles may decide to rest all their starters with a playoff spot clinched.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/j04vu6tEHW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 5, 2022

“Obviously, we’re really excited to be in the tournament,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “But, like I said, we got to focus on beating Dallas and the plan that goes into that. Got to focus on getting better from the game we played yesterday. But obviously, we’re all excited to be in this situation, and the goal is obviously to run it out and go as far as we can in this thing.”

Jake Elliott Not Changing His Mentality

Jake Elliott has enjoyed a resurgence in his fifth NFL season after struggling in 2020. He has gone 42-for-42 on extra points, making him one of only two kickers in the league to have attempted at least 40 and not missed. He has also gone 3-for-3 from 50 yards or deeper, while going 9-for-12 from 40 yards or longer.

Elliott probably should have been selected to the Pro Bowl – Matt Gay of the Los Angeles Rams got in – but he’s not complaining. Nothing has changed, not even his mindset following last year’s disappointment.

“Mentality’s the same. I’m trying to strike the ball the same,” Elliott told reporters. “It’s just being comfortable and hitting a good foot to ball, being consistent in that regard and obviously, you’re going to make some and you’re probably going to miss some. It’s just kind of the nature of the beast for those longer kicks. Sometimes you hit a really good one and it just doesn’t work out. But I’ve been fortunate this year to put a couple of those through and gonna try to keep that going.”

Listen to Jalen Hurts’ NSFW Speech

Jalen Hurts is soft-spoken and methodical in press conferences. So it was a surprise to hear him unleashed during a spirited post-game speech after the Eagles’ 20-16 win last week. Hurts was surprisingly dropping F bombs like George Carlin.

And his teammates loved every minute of it. The Eagles’ video team posted the NSFW clip on YouTube. Give it a listen. No, give it a f****** listen!