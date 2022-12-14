Eagles Predicted to Sign $9 Million Steelers Playmaker

The Philadelphia Eagles could land a Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker.

As the Eagles enter the 2023 offseason, Philadelphia will see seven starters on defense hit free agency, including starting cornerback James Bradberry. With Bradberry having a strong season, the Eagles may be forced to find a new starting cornerback. As The Athletic’s Bo Wulf points out, Philadelphia could sign Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton.

“Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been perhaps the league’s best cornerback tandem,” says Wulf. “But Bradberry is scheduled for free agency and might want to cash in on the full benefits of open bidding after the Giants did him dirty last offseason by waiting until May to release him. Slay will be 32 in January, so Philadelphia will presumably be in the market for someone a touch younger to pair him with. Sutton will be 28 in the offseason and has been more dependably healthy than other pending cornerback free agents such as Jamel Dean and Emmanuel Moseley.”

Why the Eagles Would Pursue Sutton

As Wulf points out, the 32-year-old Darius Slay is one of the older cornerbacks in the league, ranking as the third-oldest starting cornerback in the league behind Patrick Peterson and Stephon Gilmore. With Sutton due to be 28 years of age entering the 2023 season, he should be in the thick of his prime.

Sutton has racked up 33 tackles, 11 pass deflections and two interceptions during the 2022 season, ranking 11th in pass deflections on the season.

The sixth-year veteran has served as the full-time Steelers starting cornerback last season and has emerged as the best defensive back on the team not named Minkah Fitzpatrick. Sutton has posted a 72.3 defensive grade this season, ranking 22nd among 120 qualifying cornerbacks. As Spotrac projects, Sutton’s market value is just $7.6 million per season, which would rank 30th among all cornerbacks.

Considering Slay’s cap hit is over $26 million for next season — the highest of any player on the team — finding a reasonably priced running mate is key as the Eagles look to carry over their pass defense dominance into next season. Philadelphia ranks first in passing yards allowed and interceptions forced.

Bradberry Likely to Command Big Money in Free Agency

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Bradberry — who signed a bargain deal worth slightly more than $7 million after his release from the New York Giants — has a projected market value of $17.1 million, according to Spotrac.

As Wulf points out, considering the Eagles will have nine starters hit free agency combined with having to worry about Jalen Hurts’ new contract, Philadelphia may be forced to allow Bradberry to walk and sign a cheaper alternative such as Sutton.

“The Eagles, who became the first team to clinch its spot in the playoffs with a blowout win over the Giants, are in an interesting phase of their roster life cycle,” says Wulf. “This season has felt ahead of schedule, but the offseason promises significant change with nine starters scheduled for free agency, including seven on defense. Add on the expectation of coaching staff turnover and the possibility of a long-term contract for MVP front-runner Jalen Hurts, and there’s an under-the-surface concern that this is not a season to be wasted.”

With the Eagles forced to allow at least one of their high-profile corners to walk, Sutton will be a good replacement to pursue in the offseason.