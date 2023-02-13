Eagles’ 6-Time Pro Bowler Could Retire After Super Bowl Loss: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles may see one of their longtime veterans call it a career.

Just prior to the Eagles’ Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Philadelphia’s six-time Pro Bowler, center Jason Kelce, will likely make a final decision on whether or not he will retire before the new league year starts next month.

“Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce will decide in the weeks ahead whether he wants to play another NFL season or retire,” says Schefter. “Kelce likely will make a final decision before the new league year begins next month, and the Eagles would like to have his decision by then as well. But according to league sources, the possibility exists that Super Bowl LVII on Sunday might be the final NFL game of Kelce’s decorated NFL career.”

Jason Kelce Leaves Door Open on Retirement

The 35-year-old Kelce is the second-longest tenured player on the roster — behind defensive end Brandon Graham, who joined the team in 2010 — and has established himself as arguably the best center in the game.

During a recent media availability session, Kelce left the door open on retirement.

“I know it’s coming,” Kelce said. “It’s getting closer and closer each day. I’m just trying to enjoy this moment now and attack that when it gets here.”

As noted by Schefter, Kelce has flirted with retirement in recent years. In fact, he did so last offseason before signing a one-year, $14 million deal to return to Philadelphia.

Despite being in the latter stages of his career, Kelce remains one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Kelce posted an 88.5 offensive grade, 89.4 run blocking grade and an 82.0 pass-blocking grade. Those numbers ranked second across the board among all centers in the league.

It’s an understatement to say that Kelce is one of the most consistent players in the NFL. The 12th-year center has led the league in offensive grade among all players at his position in three different seasons, according to PFF. In the past 10 seasons, Kelce has ranked within the top three in offensive grade on seven different occasions.

Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss, Kelce said he would “take some time” on committing to a 13th season.

Via Tim McManus of ESPN:

“Jason Kelce, 35, said he would take some time to evaluate whether he is still able to contribute at a high level and willing to commit to another grueling season before making a decision on whether to retire,” reported McManus on Monday, February 13.

Jason Kelce Congratulates Travis on Super Bowl LVII Win

While the Eagles fell short of their goal of winning their second Lombardi Trophy during the Kelce era, Super Bowl LVII was notable because it marked the first time two brothers — his brother, Travis, plays for the Chiefs — had faced each other in the big game.

Despite the loss, Jason — the older of the two — congratulated his younger brother on the win.

“Maybe it hasn’t hit me yet. I was a little emotional when I saw my mom and dad. Trav I was not too emotional about. I was just like, ‘F— you, congratulations,'” Kelce said.

While the Eagles certainly had one heck of a season — they went 16-1 in Jalen Hurts’ starts this year prior to the Super Bowl — they obviously didn’t accomplish their ultimate objective of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

With a big offseason awaiting Philadelphia — they’ll have eight defensive starters hitting free agency along with running back Miles Sanders — it’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles can return much of the same core heading into 2023.