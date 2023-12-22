Eagles Pushed to Sign 2-Time Pro Bowl Defender Immediately

The Philadelphia Eagles could be an ideal landing spot for a two-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, the Eagles could make sense as a landing spot for veteran cornerback Casey Hayward. Holder brings up how Philadelphia’s struggles in the secondary, particularly with the play of James Bradberry. Furthermore, Darius Slay has missed two games this year and has been on the injury report the past couple of weeks.

Holder argues that Hayward should be signed as an “emergency” option in case the Eagles continue to deal with injuries as they enter the postseason.

“The Eagles are thin at cornerback, as the depth chart is filled out by young, first- or second-year players,” writes Holder. “Also, James Bradberry hasn’t been playing particularly well this season, and Darius Slay has been on the injury report for the last two weeks. So, it would be a smart move to sign a veteran like Hayward in case of an emergency down the line.”

Casey Heyward Was Once Top-Rated Cornerback in NFL

Hayward hasn’t appeared in a single game this season, but he played 11 seasons prior to this year, including notching two Pro Bowl berths (2016 and 2017) and two Second-team All-Pro berths while a member of the Los Angeles Chargers franchise. He also led the league in interceptions during the 2016 season.

While notching his second Pro Bowl bid during the 2017 season, he helped lead the Chargers to a major improvement in defense, going from the 29th-ranked defense in 2016 to the third-best defense in 2017. Los Angeles also ranked as the third-best pass defense during the 2017 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Heyward was the best cornerback in the league during the 2017 season, posting a 91.1 defensive grade and 92.1 grade in coverage, the highest grades in each category at his position.

Why Eagles Should Sign CB Casey Heyward

By comparison, the Eagles’ top cornerbacks this season, have posted significantly lower grades. Slay has posted a 68.4 defensive grade, while Bradberry has drastically struggled, posting a 55.4 defensive grade this season, ranking 94th of 119 cornerbacks in the NFL.

Due to the struggles of the pass defense — 28th in yards allowed, 31st in passing touchdowns — the unit ranks 26th in points per game allowed. That’s a drastic decline from ranking eighth in the NFL in points allowed and leading the league in passing yards allowed last season.

While Heyward may not be the difference maker that he was earlier in his career, he remains a respectable option. In fact, it was only two years prior that he posted a 76.0 defensive grade and 75.0 grade in coverage. Those grades are far higher than any cornerback on the Eagles’ roster.

The 34-year-old cornerback more recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, starting all six of his games before a shoulder injury landed him on injured reserve. He would eventually be released with a failed physical designation during the offseason.

Heyward has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers, beginning his career there as a second-round pick during the 2012 season. After starting seven games during his rookie campaign, Heyward emerged as a full-time starting cornerback during his final season with the Packers in 2015.

He’s also had a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, starting all 17 of his appearances during the 2021 season.

Considering Philadelphia is thin in proven cornerbacks outside of their top two and Bradley Roby, Heyward may not be a bad “emergency” option — especially if another one of their cornerbacks go down due to injury.