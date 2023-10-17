Eagles Pushed to Sign Young Vikings WR to Replace Quez Watkins

The Philadelphia Eagles could look to upgrade at wide receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

As the Eagles enter the 2024 offseason, one of their biggest needs will be wide receiver depth. While Philadelphia features one of the best receiving duos in the league in both Brown and Smith, they’re severely lacking in viable options behind the two stars. Before Quez Watkins was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, he had combined with Olamide Zaccheaus for just eight receptions for 95 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff not only lists wide receiver depth as the second biggest position of need for Philadelphia, they name Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn as a possible solution to their underwhelming production at the No. 3 wide receiver spot.

“The Eagles have a couple of good wideouts in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but they could use a third option since Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins are impending free agents. “Meanwhile, the Vikings have to prioritize Justin Jefferson’s extension and have Jordan Addison as their No. 2 for the next few years, meaning Osborn might be on his way out. The four-year-pro has been solid with 123 catches, 1,471 yards and 14 touchdowns in his last 37 games heading into Week 6, so he can produce but shouldn’t command too much money on the open market.”

K.J. Osborn Has Proven to Be Productive No. 3 WR

Despite playing a part-time starter role for the Vikings over the course of his career — he’s played behind star wideout Justin Jefferson and ex-Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen — Osborn has been productive as a No. 3 receiver. Osborn posted seven touchdowns during the 2021 season and 60 receptions (on 90 targets) for 650 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the 2022 season.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound receiver excels in the slot, having ranked No. 5 in slots snaps (486) and No. 13 in routes run (545) during the 2022 season, according to PlayerProfiler.

Why the Eagles Could Consider Signing K.J. Osborn

Meanwhile, Watkins has been considered a cut candidate since the offseason. In fact, David Kenyton of Bleacher Report recently urged the Eagles to bench Watkins due to his lack of production.

“After averaging 15.0 yards per catch on 43 receptions in 2021, Quez Watkins filled a complementary role and snagged three touchdowns last season,” wrote Kenyon on Saturday, October 14. “He seemed like a fine third receiver behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. This year, Watkins has been a non-factor with four catches in three games. Free-agent signing Olamide Zaccheaus is worth a longer look.”

Zaccheaus — who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons — was initially signed to push Watkins for the slot receiver role. However, the 26-year-old has disappointed in his first season with Philadelphia, posting just four receptions for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown while appearing in 48% of the offensive snaps for the Eagles this season. This comes just a year after Zaccheaus posted a career-high 40 receptions for 533 receiving yards last season.

With Watkins missing the Eagles’ game against the New York Jets in Week 6, Zaccheaus failed to take advantage of his absence, posting just one reception on two targets while appearing in 57 of the offensive snaps.

If Philadelphia really wants to become an unstoppable offensive machine, signing a viable No. 3 receiving option in Osborn will likely do the trick.