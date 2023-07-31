Ex-Eagles QB With ‘Big-Time Arm’ Lands With Bengals Amid Joe Burrow’s Injury

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Reid Sinnett is jumping back to the AFC.

As noted by ESPN’s Ben Baby, the Cincinnati Bengals are signing Sinnett following Joe Burrow’s calf strain injury. Burrow is expected to be out for several weeks, which could be during the entire duration of training camp and the preseason.

“The Cincinnati Bengals have signed quarterback Reid Sinnett in the wake of Joe Burrow’s calf injury,” writes Baby. “The team announced the move Sunday as the Bengals look to add depth during training camp with Burrow expected to miss several weeks while he recovers from a strained right calf, according to coach Zac Taylor.”

Reid Sinnett Previously Spent 2021 Season as Eagles’ Backup QB

The 26-year-old Sinnett has never appeared in an NFL game. However, he did spend the majority of the 2021 season as a backup quarterback on the Eagles’ roster behind Jalen Hurts. He has also spent time on the active roster of the Miami Dolphins during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He initially entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the 2020 season.

Upon being claimed off of waivers by Philadelphia during the 2021 season, Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire described Sinnett as having a “big-time arm.”

“The Eagles are all about evaluating the quarterback position and the team just added another potential big-time arm, this time by adding former Dolphins quarterback, Reid Sinnett,” writes Erby.

During the 2022 preseason with the Eagles, Sinnett actually led the team with two passing touchdowns. However, he completed just 52.1% of his passes and averaged just 5.3 passing yards per attempt. He was released at the conclusion of the preseason.

As noted by Baby, Sinnett has experience playing in the Bengals’ stadium — as a member of the opposition. Sinnett threw the game-winning 34-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down play late in the fourth quarter over a victory over the Bengals during the preseason back in 2021.

“However, Sinnett does have experience playing in Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium,” writes Baby. “As a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2021, he threw a Hail Mary to Chris Myarick on the final play to beat the Bengals in both teams’ preseason finale. Myarick was briefly with the Bengals at the end of that season.”

With Burrow sidelined, Cincinnati’s other quarterbacks are Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning.

Analyst Urges Eagles to Acquire Titans’ Malik Willis

While one former Eagles quarterback has found a new home, Philadelphia could find a potential future franchise quarterback in Tennessee.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Eagles could find an ideal fit at quarterback in the Tennessee Titans‘ Malik Willis. Knox argues that Willis’ skill set meshes well with Philadelphia’s RPO run-heavy offense.

“Willis would also be a great project to nurture behind Philadelphia Eagles starter Jalen Hurts since his skill set would mesh with what Philadelphia likes to do offensively,” writes Knox.

Willis struggled during his rookie season with the Titans, completing just 50.8% of his pass attempts with zero touchdowns versus three interceptions for just 4.5 yards per pass attempt and a 42.8 passer rating. However, he showed his athleticism and ability to run by rushing for 123 yards on 4.6 yards per rush attempt.

With Marcus Mariota cemented as Hurts’ backup for the 2023 season, Willis could be acquired as a developmental prospect. Furthermore, he could be used in specialty offensive packages that highlight his athleticism.

The Titans will run it back with Ryan Tannehill as the starter and recently used a high second-round draft pick on Will Levis. In other words, it’s hard to envision Willis having much of a future in Tennessee.

The Eagles could take advantage of the situation and potentially acquire Willis with a low draft pick. Considering general manager Howie Roseman is always looking to acquire talent, Willis is a player worth keeping an eye on.