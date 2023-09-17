Eagles Release Running Back Hours After Win Over Vikings

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing a preseason standout just hours following their 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2.

As announced by the Eagles on Friday, September 15, Philadelphia is releasing running back Trey Sermon. The injured running back had previously been waived with an injury designation in August, but reverted to the team’s injured reserve list when he wasn’t claimed.

Owen Boyle of the Eagles’ official website notes that Sermon was one of Philadelphia’s leading performers in the preseason, rushing for three touchdowns — a touchdown in every game.

“Sermon signed with the practice squad last September, suiting up for two games on the active roster,” writes Boyle. “The former third-round pick played in all three preseason games with the Eagles, scoring a touchdown in each one. Sermon dealt with a lingering issue at the back end of preseason.”

Nick Sirianni Complimented Trey Sermon During Training Camp

Early on in training camp, head coach Nick Sirianni made sure to single out and complement Sermon despite the more well-known names at running back on the Eagles’ roster.

Via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“We were really excited to get him last year,” Sirianni said. “He was able to get some game reps (and) we really liked him in practice. …When guys get drafted, sometimes you bang the table and are, like, ‘Shoot, you know, you can’t get everybody,’ so we were really excited to get him when we got him last year.”

Sirianni explained why Sermon saw a lack of playing time during the 2022 season, but also detailed why the Eagles chose to keep him on the 53-man roster for most of last season.

“He was in a deep running back group last year,” Sirianni said. “When he was in and had plays, opportunities, we thought he did a good job. That’s what you guys saw. That’s what we saw. But we (also) saw it every day in practice. Just the consistency, the athleticism, his quickness, his physicality. He’s a big, good-looking guy, and we really value that style of running that he has, and we saw that every day.”

Trey Sermon Led Eagles in Rushing During Preseason

The 24-year-old back actually not only led Philadelphia in rushing touchdowns during the preseason, he also led the Eagles in rushing yards (105). However, he failed to separate himself from holdovers Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott along with offseason acquisitions, D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny. All four of the veteran backs made Philadelphia’s 53-man roster, with Sermon being the lone back released.

During the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts, Sermon saw the great majority of action among all the running backs, but only ran for 30 yards (1.9 yards per carry) on 16 carries.

Sermon initially joined the Eagles following his release from the San Francisco 49ers at the conclusion of the 2022 preseason. The 2021 third-round draft pick rushed for 167 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown in nine games and two starts with the Niners during his rookie season in 2021.

However, San Francisco entered the 2022 season with Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson and the undrafted Jordan Mason as their running backs, leaving Sermon on the outside looking in.

Sermon carried the ball two times for 19 yards while appearing on eight offensive snaps and four special teams snaps during his two appearances with the Eagles last season.