Eagles Urged to Reunite With Pro Bowl QB Amid Struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles are being urged to consider a reunion with their former starting quarterback Nick Foles.

As suggested by Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio, the Eagles should consider signing Foles, who served as their starting quarterback for their Super Bowl LII run. The suggestion comes shortly after backup quarterback Marcus Mariota’s struggles during his second preseason game, which saw him finish with a 9-for-17 showing for 86 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception while finishing with three sacks and a 42.8 quarterback rating.

“Foles has the skillset that Sirianni has mostly worked with in his career — he isn’t mobile but he makes good, smart decisions and is accurate. With this O-Line and these weapons thats what you want from a QB,” writes Shorr-Parks. “Get the ball out quick to the better players.”

Shorr-Parks goes on to argue that Foles — instead of Mariota — would be a good veteran to mentor sixth-round rookie quarterback Tanner McKee, who outperformed Mariota during the Eagles’ preseason outing against the Cleveland Browns. McKee finished the night with 147 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions while producing a 100.9 quarterback rating.

“I also think Foles would be a good player to have around Tanner McKee,” writes Shorr-Parks. “They have similar skillsets. Would be a good mentor for McKee in lots of ways and would not be a distraction for Hurts. Also, if Hurts were to go down, Foles/McKee would be running a similar offense.”

Eagles Remain Committed to Marcus Mariota as No. 2 QB

It’s worth noting that despite Mariota’s struggles and the fact that McKee has outplayed him, head coach Nick Sirianni is stressing that the 29-year-old quarterback remains the primary backup to starter Jalen Hurts.

“Way too early on this,” Sirianni responded regarding a quarterback competition. “Marcus is our backup, and pleased with the way Tanner is playing.”

The 34-year-old Foles remains a free agent following his release from the Indianapolis Colts. Foles spent one season in Indianapolis playing for his former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich while he served as the head coach for the Colts. Foles started two games last season and has become a journeyman since last playing for Philadelphia in 2018.

Foles has started games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and the Colts over the past four seasons, going 3-11 during that time frame.

However, he remains a respected quarterback by Eagles fans due to his contributions during his time in Philadelphia. Not only did he lead the Eagles to their only Super Bowl win in franchise history, he was named MVP for their win over the New England Patriots. Furthermore, he also led the Eagles to a playoff win the following year when starting quarterback Carson Wentz was sidelined due to injury.

Eagles Insiders Turn Down Possible Nick Foles Reunion

Despite some clamoring for Foles’ return, others don’t believe it’s in the cards. Former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie and current host at 94 WIP shut down the idea of a reunion.

“That is not the big story,” Jon Ritchie argued. “That is a crazy story. That is your crazy story. This is a fairytale that is not going to happen. It would be too disruptive, first of all. Second of all, Nick Foles is no longer the quarterback he once was. Tanner McKee is a younger version of what Nick Foles can give you.”

Meanwhile, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank also turns down the idea of a possible Foles signing and Mariota release.

“The Eagles are really in no position to take on a $5 million dead money hit,” writes Frank. “They can’t cut him, they’re not going to cut McKee, and they’re not going to carry four QBs. So Mariota stays and the Eagles try to fix him. That’s really the only path.”

While Eagles fans may be growing impatient with Mariota’s struggles, it doesn’t look like a Foles signing is in the picture unless an injury occurs to one of their current quarterbacks.