Eagles Sign Former Seahawks Playmaker Amid Injuries at Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing in a former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver into the fold.

As announced by the team on Wednesday, August 23, the Eagles are signing 25-uear-old receiver Freddie Swain in advance of the team’s final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday.

The Eagles had an open roster spot following the sudden retirement of linebacker Myles Jack.

Freddie Swain Served as Seahawks’ Slot Receiver

Swain had more recently spent time with the Miami Dolphins, spending a portion of the 2022 season on their practice squad before appearing in three games — with one start — with the Denver Broncos and his former quarterback Russell Wilson. After he was waived in March, Swain latched on with the Dolphins again before he was released last week.

The former sixth-round draft pick is best known for his stint with the Seahawks during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The former University of Florida product caught 38 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns during his two seasons with Seattle. His best season came in 2021 when he posted 25 receptions for 343 receiving yards and four touchdowns while starting eight games and serving as the Seahawks’ slot receiver.

Swain also has experience on special teams, serving as a kick returner during his rookie season, posting six returns and 137 yards. The 6-foot, 199-pound veteran receiver also played as the Seahawks’ primary punt returner while posting 22 returns for 189 yards (8.6 yards per return), ranking seventh in the NFL.

The signing of Swain comes on the heels of an injury-filled preseason for the Eagles. Philadelphia lost one of their receivers, Tyrie Cleveland, to a concussion and neck injury during their previous preseason game. As noted by Alexis Chassen of SB Nation’s Bleeding Green Nation, Philadelphia is also dealing with injuries to several of their key receivers.

“The Eagles have already taken a hit to the wide receiver position the past few weeks, and in addition to losing Tyrie Cleveland to a concussion and neck injury, Quez Watkins, Greg Ward, and Olamide Zaccheaus have all dealt with injuries,” writes Chassen. “Swain’s experience at least adds some potential depth to a needy room — when he’s healthy.”

The move is also notable due to Swain’s connection with offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Johnson was the quarterbacks coach at the University of Florida during the 2018 and 2019 seasons when Swain was there.

Zach Cunningham May Emerge as Eagles Starter

Newcomer Zach Cunningham may have the inside edge when it comes to starting.

Cunningham — who signed with Philadelphia on Aug. 6 — earned the start alongside Nakobe Dean during the team’s previous game versus the Cleveland Browns.

Dean posted a game-high seven tackles and played 43% of the defensive snaps.

Via Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz:

“Yeah, Zach has played well,” said head coach Nick Sirriani. “One of the reasons why he was in there (Thursday night) because he’s played really well. Really excited about where he is.”

The seventh-year veteran has served as a starter since entering the NFL in 2017, starting 76 of his 82 career appearances. Cunningham led the league in tackles (164) during the 2020 season.