Eagles Predicted to Sign ‘Dual-Threat’ Playmaker to $7 Million Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles could lock up an offensive playmaker for the next couple of years.

As predicted by Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, he projects the Eagles to sign running back D’Andre Swift to a two-year, $6.5 million deal with $3.5 million guaranteed in 2024. Swift is on the verge of playing his first season in Philadelphia following a draft day trade from the Detroit Lions.

Davenport warns that there’s no guarantee that Swift will emerge as the Eagles’ starting running back with Rashaad Penny in the fold. With that being said, Philadelphia still has a bloated running back room with holdovers such as Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also returning.

“There’s no guarantee that Swift will even be Philly’s lead back—the Eagles also signed Rashaad Penny in the offseason,” writes Davenport. “But if he does win the job, he’s certainly being set up to succeed in Philadelphia. However, even if he does stay healthy and produce (neither of which is certain), he’s still going to be a lower-tier option in a crowded market at a position that just doesn’t pay well.”

Why D’Andre Swift Could Emerge as Eagles’ No. 1 Back

Swift had notable success as a member of the Lions, but he never served as the go-to back. He shared reps and touches with Jamaal Williams over the past two seasons and shared the backfield with Adrian Peterson during his rookie season in 2020. He averaged a career-high 5.5 yards per carry last season, which would have ranked him tied for sixth among all players and second among all running backs had he qualified for the category.

While Swift has never started more than eight games in a single season, he has proven his playmaking ability while he’s been on the field. Swift has 25 total touchdowns to go along with over 2,800 total yards from scrimmage during his first three seasons. Glenn Erby of Eagles Wire details just how much of a “dual threat” Swift really is.

“Swift, a former second-round pick by the previous Lions staff, has logged 1,680 yards and 18 TDs on 364 carries in three years with Detroit,” writes Erby. “A true dual threat, Swift also logged 1,198 receiving yards and seven additional scores on 156 catches.”

His ability to catch out of the backfield is one of his best assets. He posted 62 receptions during the 2021 season, fourth-most among all running backs.

Most impressive about his 62-reception total is that he saw less snaps than the three running backs ahead of him — Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler and Leonard Fournette. Swift played just 560 offensive snaps in comparison to Harris’ 763 snaps, Ekeler’s 731 offensive snaps and Fournette’s 623 offensive snaps.

That’s in stark contrast to his projected running mate, Penny, who has never emerged as viable threat as a receiver out of the backfield. The former Seattle Seahawks running back posted four receptions last season and has racked up just 27 receptions in five seasons. In other words, that could work against Penny — along with his well-documented injury history — when it comes to deciding who plays the most snaps among the two backs.

Why D’Andre Swift’s Contract Ceiling May Be Limited

However, the more likely scenario sees Swift splitting reps with Penny, which puts a limit on his statistical ceiling. If that ends up being the case, Davenport doesn’t expect Swift to command much money on the open market when he hits free agency in 2024.

It’s worth noting that the free agent crop of running backs next offseason will feature much more decorated running backs, including the likes of Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler and Derrick Henry.

“Staying in Philadelphia and chasing a ring on a modest deal may well be as good as it gets for Swift,” writes Davenport.

Swift may soon find out that his best future is simply remaining in Philadelphia.