Eagles Could Sign 2-Time Pro Bowler to Replace Star: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles could add a notable two-time Pro Bowler to replace a current star.

As noted by David Kenyon of Bleacher Report, the Eagles could target Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs in free agency this offseason. Starting running back Miles Sanders will be a free agent, meaning Philadelphia might have to find a new running back. Kenyon explains how the Eagles — along with the Baltimore Ravens — could make a run at Jacobs.

“Las Vegas has a clear path to keeping Jacobs, but the thought of him joining a team such as the Baltimore Ravens or Philadelphia Eagles is appealing as well,” says Kenyon.

Jacobs is Arguably Best Back in NFL

According to Spotrac, Jacobs’ estimated market value is $12.1 million per year across four years, which would make him the seventh highest-paid running back in the league. By comparison, Sanders’ estimated market value is $7.2 million over two years, which would make him the 10th-highest paid running back in the NFL.

Both Jacobs and Sanders are top-tier backs in the league. The Raiders running back leads the league with 1,495 rushing yards, while the Eagles back ranks fifth in the league with 1,110 yards. However, Jacobs is a much more dynamic receiving threat, catching 46 passes for 363 yards, while Sanders has just 19 catches for 72 yards.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jacobs’ offensive grade (92.7) and running grade (92.9) leads all running backs. Meanwhile, Sanders’ 77.5 offensive grade ranks 13th among all backs (with at least 100 snaps) and 10th in rushing grade (85.5 rushing grade).

The 24-year-old Jacobs is arguably the best back in the league at the current moment. As Kenyon mentions, the Raiders have major amount of money invested in Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. Considering their cap commitments, allowing Jacobs to walk may be a necessity.

“The Raiders could slap the franchise tag on Jacobs, preventing him from actually reaching the market. He should use any shred of leverage to avoid it, though, as running backs have a narrow timeline to land a substantial contract,” said Kenyon. “Considering how much the Raiders have invested in Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller, they aren’t likely to dole another long-term contract to a skill-position player.”

Why Eagles May Not Pursue Jacobs

The Eagles are heavily reliant upon their running game. With their reliance on play-action concepts, Jacobs could be deadly in Philadelphia’s explosive offensive attack featuring Jalen Hurts. The Eagles currently rank second in the league in scoring and rushing attempts.

The question is, is Philadelphia willing to pay money to a running back they don’t need? Furthermore, the Eagles also have to worry about Hurts’ potential new contract, which should pay him among the elite quarterbacks in the league. In other words, one can expect Hurts’ new contract to hover around $50 million annually, with Spotrac projecting his value to be $46.9 million annually.

If Philadelphia falls short of their objective of winning a Super Bowl this season, Jacobs may end up emerging as the missing piece. However, if the Eagles win a Super Bowl with Sanders — whom they can pay $5 million less annually — it’s hard to envision a scenario where Philadelphia breaks the bank for Jacobs.