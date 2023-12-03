Eagles’ All-Pro Blasts Calls to Ban Tush-Push

Reports surfaced on Dec. 2 that NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell hopes the competition committee permanently bans the ‘Tush-Push’ play, which drew the ire of Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Shortly after The Athletic‘s Dianna Russinni reported on Goodell’s interest in banning the play the Eagles have seen so much success with over the past two seasons, Johnson took to X with a sharp clap-back at the commissioner and critics of the “Brotherly Shove.”

“Hate us cause they ain’t us,” Johnson posted.

Hate us cause they ain't us 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/MlVzwOpxLQ — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) December 3, 2023

“Was told by a league source that Goodell wants to see this play removed from the game permanently,” Russini wrote. “If he gets his way, expect the Philly boos to be unbearable.”

The Eagles have largely seen success running the controversial play in part because of All-Pro center Jason Kelce‘s ability to gain leverage at the point of attack after snapping the ball, and quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ strength from squatting over 600 pounds.

Other teams across the league have struggled to replicate Philadelphia’s consistent success, and the New York Giants even had two key contributors injured on an ill-fated attempt at running the play earlier this season against the Seattle Seahawks.

Calls for Banning Eagles’ Tush-Push Reaching Crescendo

Goodell reportedly expressing his desire for the removal of the Tush-Push from games elevates criticism of the play to new heights; however, it is far from the first call to ban what has become a key component of the Eagles’ offense.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has repeatedly offered a strong defense of the play and his team’s reliance on it in short-yardage situations.

“You’ve seen it across the league that people can’t do it like we can do it,” Sirianni recently told reporters. “They can’t do it like we can do it. And so I’m making my plug right there, don’t ban this play. Like, if everyone could do it, everyone would — where’s the camera? If everybody could do it, everybody would do it.”

Despite Sirianni and Johnson’s insistence that there is nothing illegal, or against current NFL rules, when it comes to the Tush-Push, Russinni points out a key reason that the play may ultimately wind up being banned.

“It’s apparent this is going to be heavily debated among the competition committee made up of owners, general managers and coaches,” Russinni reports. “It’s important to note that there isn’t a single person from the Eagles organization on the competition committee. However, three of their divisional opponents are represented: New York Giants owner John Mara, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones and Washington head coach Ron Rivera.”

Will Eagles’ Lane Johnson Return for Showdown vs. 49ers?

After missing the Eagles’ overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills, it appears Johnson is primed for a return against the 49ers.

Johnson was a last-minute scratch against Buffalo, due to a groin injury, returned to practice this week and did not appear on Philadelphia’s final injury report ahead of Week 13 against San Francisco.

Johnson has been downright dominant for the Eagles this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has allowed two sacks but only 18 total quarterback pressures, en-route to an 80.2 overall grade.

Getting Johnson back in the lineup gives the Eagles’ offensive line a significant boost, going up against one of the deepest and most talented front-sevens in the sport. Johnson and the Eagles will be tasked with neutralizing a 49ers’ pass-rush that boasts stars such as Nick Bosa, Chase Young, Arik Armstead, Dre Greenlaw, and former Eagles’ defensive lineman Javon Hargrave.