‘Zero Percent Chance’ Eagles Star Returns in 2023: Analyst

An “ideal scenario” sees a Philadelphia Eagles star bolt for a playoff contender in another conference.

According to Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport, an ideal landing spot for free agent running back Miles Sanders is none other than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are coming off of their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season after a 9-8 record. However, they’re lacking a clear No. 1 running back and all of their top players at the position will be free agents.

“Fitting Sanders under the cap would take some doing—the Dolphins are upside-down to the tune of $16.4 million,” says Davenport. But there isn’t another team that offers a clearer path to 200-plus carries on a potent offense.”

Miles Sanders Has ‘Zero Percent Chance’ of Returning: Analyst

Davenport says there is “zero percent chance” Sanders will return to the Eagles after his lack of usage in Super Bowl LVII.

“And if his usage in Super Bowl LVII was any indication, there is a zero percent chance he will be returning to the Eagles in 2023,” says Davenport. “Sanders had just seven carries for 16 yards against the Chiefs, and with a massive extension for Jalen Hurts looming, Philadelphia can’t afford to spend on a running back—not with an inexpensive player already on the roster in Kenneth Gainwell.”

Despite a breakthrough season that resulted in his first Pro Bowl berth and 1,000-yard season, Philadelphia shied away from using their star running back in the big game. After averaging 16.4 touches during the regular season, he had just seven touches in Super Bowl LVII.

As Davenport mentions, the Eagles will have bigger priorities on their checklist during the offseason, including a looming contract extension with Jalen Hurts and the fact that as many as eight defensive starters will hit free agency. In the case of Hurts, his projected market value is $44.2 million per year — which would make him the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the league.

Meanwhile, Sanders’ projected market value is $7.2 million per year, which would make him the 10th-highest paid running back in the league. There’s little doubt that Sanders is a vital part of the Eagles’ run-heavy attack. However, the running back position holds less value than ever in today’s game because it’s seen as an interchangeable position.

Why Eagles Should Allow Miles Sanders to Walk

Considering Kenneth Gainwell saw more touches — seven carries and four receptions — than did Sanders in the Super Bowl, it wouldn’t be a farfetched scenario to see the Eagles either lean on Gainwell as the lead back next season, or simply draft one. Philadelphia has been frequently connected with University of Texas running back Bijan Robinson, widely regarded as the player at his position in the 2023 NFL draft.

As Garrett Podell of CBS Sports points out, Super Bowl-winning teams never pay a running back big money. Since 2009, no Super Bowl victor’s leading rusher had a base salary above $2.5 million.

“Since 2009, no Super Bowl victor’s top rusher in the NFL’s title game had a base salary above $2.5 million, meaning they were able to get the production they needed from running backs on rookie contracts or relatively team-friendly deals. With Sanders totaling career-highs in rushing yards (1,269, the fifth-most in the NFL) and rushing touchdowns (11, the eighth-most in the NFL), the soon-to-be 26-year-old is set to receive a contract that will likely pay him well above $2.5 million annually,” said Podell.

With the Eagles likely looking for cheaper replacement and Sanders due to cash in on his big season, Philadelphia’s starting running back is as good as gone.