Eagles Could Strike Trade for Ex-Pro Bowl $32 Million Receiver, Says Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles may be a buyer when it comes to seeking a new wide receiver at the trade deadline.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Eagles could be a “potential” landing spot for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Knox argues that Philadelphia could be looking for an upgrade at the No. 3 receiver spot behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles’ current duo of receivers — Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus — have combined for just seven receptions for 90 receiving yards and one touchdown this season.

Analyst Pitches Derek Barnett for Hunter Renfrow Trade

Knox pitches the idea of a one-for-one player swap that would see Philadelphia part ways with former first-round pick Derek Barnett in exchange for Renfrow.

“The Eagles might want to add a reliable third receiver behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown,” writes Knox. “The tandem of Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus has just seven combined receptions. Philadelphia could consider moving pass-rusher Derek Barnett, who was scouring the market for a potential trade destination before the start of the season.”

The trade proposal also makes sense for the Raiders, according to a report from Diana Russini of The Athletic. The Raiders are looking to make a deal to bolster their pass rush and are looking for a player-for-player swap.

“The Raiders have been busy making calls around the league looking for a pass rusher since releasing Chandler Jones,” writes Russini. “They are looking for a player-for-player swap and may not want to give up too much.”

Following the release of four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones, Las Vegas’ lone pass-rushing threat is Maxx Crosby, who currently ranks ninth in the NFL with five sacks and ranks third with eight tackles for loss.

However, outside of Crosby, not a single Raiders player has more than one sack. In fact, the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL in total sacks (nine).

Considering the emergence of Jakobi Meyers alongside stud wideout Davante Adams, Las Vegas may be willing to part ways with Renfrow, who was a 2021 Pro Bowler after posting 103 receptions for 1,038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Renfrow is currently in the midst of a two-year, $32.3 million contract extension he signed prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Eagles Lacking Viable No. 3 Wide Receiver Since Last Season

While the Eagles certainly feature arguably the best receiving duo in the NFL — Brown and Smith have combined for 58 receptions and 831 receiving yards — they’ve been lacking a No. 3 receiver since the start of last season. Watkins posted just 33 receptions for 354 receiving yards last season and he’s on pace to post an even worse season this time around (four receptions for 31 receiving yards).

The signing of Zaccheaus was supposed to provide an upgrade at the No. 3 receiver spot, but that obviously hasn’t been the case. While Philadelphia is clearly a run-heavy offense that doesn’t necessarily need a productive No. 3 receiver, acquiring a receiver of Renfrow’s magnitude could give the Eagles the edge they need over a team like the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Considering Barnett is buried on the depth chart as a reserve defensive end — the former 45-game starter has appeared in just 23% of the defensive snaps this season — a trade involving Barnett for Renfrow is something Philadelphia would absolutely accept.