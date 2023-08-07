Eagles Surprisingly Release 2020 3rd-Round Pick, Former Starter

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from linebacker Davion Taylor before playing their first preseason game.

As announced by the team on Sunday, August 6, the Eagles are releasing the 2020 third-round pick and undrafted free agent wide receiver Charleston Rambo. Eagles insider Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia details that the 25-year-old Taylor became expendable due to the emergence of younger players at the position.

“The Eagles on Sunday released former 3rd-round pick linebacker Davion Taylor, who started six games in 2021,” writes Frank. “Taylor was in the mix for a spot on the 53-man roster when training camp began – he had an interception on Day 1 of practice – but he just wasn’t able to transfer his speed and athleticism into production and became expendable.”

Why Eagles Are Releasing Davion Taylor

Frank notes that the 24-year-old Christian Elliss has received more first-team snaps as of late, basically leapfrogging over Taylor on the depth chart.

“The emergence of undrafted third-year pro Christian Ellis really changed the Eagles’ linebacker landscape,” writes Frank. “Ellis has been getting a steady dose of first-team reps alongside starter Nakobe Dean and with Dean out alongside Nolan Smith, the versatile rookie edge rusher.”

Taylor spent a brief stint as an Eagles’ starter during the 2021 season, starting six games. However, a knee injury ended his season and he hasn’t appeared in a game since. Taylor actually spent the entire 2022 season on Philadelphia’s practice squad after he was released during final cuts at the end of the 2022 preseason.

“In 2021, after playing just 18 snaps the first four games of the season, he became a starter in Week 5 and played well for six weeks until he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a game against the Saints at the Linc, and he hasn’t played since,” writes Frank.

Eagles Sign Josh Andrews After Releasing Davion Taylor

While releasing Taylor and Rambo, the Eagles made a corresponding move in signing veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews, who previously joined Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft. The 32-year-old utility lineman appeared in 16 games combine with the Eagles during the 2015 and 2016 seasons, seeing the majority of his playing time on special teams (72 special teams snaps compared to one offensive snap).

Andrews also spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad during their Super Bowl season in 2017 before spending stints with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints in recent years. Over the course of Andrews career, he’s logged nine starts in 32 appearances.

The former undrafted free agent has seen playing time at every offensive line position with the exception of left tackle since the 2018 season. As Brandon Lee Gowton of SB Nation points out, Andrews could be a possible replacement for center Brett Toth, who has struggled snapping the ball in recent practices.

“One could surmise that the Eagles signing Andrews is related to the plight of current second-team center Brett Toth. Toth has really struggled snapping the ball … to the point where it’s ruining practice reps,” writes Lee Gowton. “Andrews could conceivably replace him to give the Eagles an upgrade in that regard.”

In addition to signing Andrews, the Eagles also signed veteran linebackers Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack to one-year deals each, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.