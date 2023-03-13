Eagles Starter Bolts for $19 Million Deal With NFC Rival: Report

A Philadelphia Eagles veteran is moving on.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards is signing a deal with the Chicago Bears. Edwards becomes the first free agent from Philadelphia to bolt for another team.

“Eagles’ free-agent LB T.J. Edwards plans to sign with the Chicago Bears, per sources,” said Schefter on Monday, March 13.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network notes, Edwards is signing a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears. After playing under a rookie deal that paid him under $600,000 during his first three years, Edwards will now earn $6.5 million annually.

“He gets $19.5M over 3 years, source said. $12M guaranteed,” said Rapoport. “A big signing for Chicago, and not the last.”

T.J. Edwards Led Eagles in Tackles During Super Bowl Season

The former undrafted free agent is actually returning to the state of Illinois, having been born in Lake Villa, which is just an hour away from Chicago. The 26-year-old Edwards led the Eagles with 159 tackles last season, leading Philadelphia’s second-leading tackler (linebacker Kyzir White) by 49 tackles. Edwards ranked seventh in the league in total tackles.

Not only did Edwards lead the Eagles in total tackles as they advanced to Super Bowl LVII, his 159 tackles were the second-most tackles in a single season in franchise history, according to ESPN.

“His 159 tackles in 2022 were second most in franchise history (behind only Byron Evans, with 175) and ranked seventh in the NFL last season. He added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and seven pass breakups while serving as the primary communicator for one of the top defenses in football.”

Despite initially entering the league as an undrafted free agent, Edwards quickly emerged as a starter for the Eagles. After starting four games during his rookie year in 2019, Edwards became a full-time starter during the 2020 season. Over the past three seasons, Edwards has started 43 of 45 games, while posting back-to-back 130-plus tackle seasons.

T.J. Edwards Accepts Bargain Deal From Bears

As Eagles insider John McMullen points out, the deal is less than expected considering the season Edwards just had.

“So $6.5M AAV and $12M guaranteed is a little light for Edwards after the season he had,” said McMullen. “He is a Chicago-area native so that probably played into things as did the presence of Ian Cunningham. Another indication the #Eagles are disciplined when it comes to finances & the LB spot.”

It’s hard to argue McMullen’s point. Edwards’ $6.5 million annual average salary makes him just the 30th-highest paid linebacker in the league.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report projected back in October of last year that Edwards would sign a five-year, $70 million deal ($14.5 million annually). Edwards’ deal with the Bears doesn’t come anywhere close to matching that projection.

“Linebacker may not be the most lucrative job in the NFL, but it’s a crucial one and the best ones tend to earn a nice payday compared to their peers,” said Kay on Oct. 21. “Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards could soon be joining that club thanks to a fantastic start to his 2022 season. Thanks to drastically improved coverage ability since he entered the NFL, Edwards is now an elite three-down linebacker. Come spring, he’ll get paid like one on the open market.”

With Edwards taking a hometown discount to play for the Bears, the Eagles will now shift their attention to not only replacing their leading tackler, but re-signing some of their other key free agents.