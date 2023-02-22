Eagles, Top Coaching Candidate Make Final Decision on Next Steps

Scratch one candidate for defensive coordinator off the list. Jim Leonhard and the Philadelphia Eagles “mutually decided they would not move forward” after an initial interview took place earlier this week. The main reason for the parting of ways stemmed from Leonhard’s plan to undergo hip surgery, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler

Leonhard, a former safety who started 73 NFL games, had been viewed as a strong choice to replace Jonathan Gannon. The 40-year-old mentored under Rex Ryan as a player during stints in Baltimore and New York. With Leonhard out of the mix, the Eagles’ focus turns back to Vance Joseph, Jesse Minter, Sean Desai, Dennard Wilson, and Tracy Rocker.

The #Eagles and Jim Leonhard mutually decided they would not move forward with his DC candidacy, per league sources. Leonhard had planned to undergo hip surgery and sit out coaching for a year, but when Eagles job opened, both sides had interest in discussing the position, which… https://t.co/3zG4r6Ryy4 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 22, 2023

Leonhard began his career as a walk-on at the University of Wisconsin where he was a three-time All-American. Leonhard served five seasons there as defensive coordinator and his units ranked in the top-five in total defense. He was interim head coach at Wisconsin in 2022. He was undersized for a safety at 5-foot-8 at the time but actually turned out to be ahead of the curve as the NFL cracked down on helmet-to-helmet hits.

“If you can’t cover people, your career in the NFL is pretty short,” Leonhard told Josh Zerkle in 2011. “So maybe there’s a trend toward the smaller safeties, guys that are a little more agile. And with the new defenseless receiver rules, it’s a lot harder to react to those bang-bang plays when you’re questioning how you intend to hit someone.”

Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard, 5 year DC for Wisconsin, for DC opening. – Led Wis to 3rd scoring defense (17.3ppg), 1st in yards (284.8 y/g), and 1st in 3rd down conversion (30.5%) during DC span

– Runs 3-4/2-4-5 scheme

– Coached TJ Edwards for 2 seasons#Eagles pic.twitter.com/SG1n8LXzbA — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) February 20, 2023

More Details Leak on Vance Joseph Interview

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Vance Joseph was a top candidate in Philly following a marathon first interview on February 21. He had a second visit with team brass scheduled on February 22. Mike Klis of 9News in Denver added a few more details about Joseph’s initial interview with Philadelphia, saying the Zoom call lasted 4.5 hours. They seemed very interested.

Vance Joseph finished up 4 1-2 hour Zoom interview Part I today with Philly for Eagles DC job. Scheduled for Zoom interview tomorrow with Eagles owner Jeffrey Laurie/GM Howie Roseman.

Joseph still in Broncos DC mix. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 21, 2023

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that Joseph was participating in his second day of interviews via Zoom. The Eagles could bring him back later in the week when they start paring down finalists. Joseph is also a candidate in Denver for Broncos defensive coordinator.

Garafolo said: “I’m told there is a possibility they could bring guys in later this week. Let’s call them finalists for in-person interviews but Joseph is on his second day of interviews here with the Eagles. It sounds like the other candidates also received two rounds of interviews, or two separate virtual interviews, one that included owner Jeffrey Lurie.”

Georgia Co-Defensive Coordinator Enters Mix

The Eagles are interested in interviewing Georgia assistant coach Glenn Schumann for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Dan Mathews of Atlanta’s 680 The Fan.

Schumann is the co-defensive coordinator under Kirby Smart at Georgia where he also coaches the inside linebackers. He has been credited for molding Eagles rookie Nakobe Dean there, plus current Bulldogs starters Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon.

Source: Georgia Co-DC/ILB Coach Glenn Schumann to talk today with the Eagles about their vacant DC position. — Dan Mathews (@DanMathewsATL) February 22, 2023

Prior to that, Schumann spent eight seasons at Alabama where he served as Director of Player Development and Associate Director of Player Personnel. It stands to reason he crossed paths with Jalen Hurts at some point in 2016.